TN advocates upset with AG’s opposition to federal rule focusing on LGBTQ+ youth in foster care system

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti led 16 other states against the Biden Administration’s Health and Human Services proposed “Placement Rule.” The federal proposal would place new requirements on how state welfare agencies handle LGBTQ+ youth.

“As someone who used to work in foster care and has studied the area, and as someone who is LGBTQ identified, it took me by surprise,” said Jace Wilder, the director of education for the Tennessee Equality Project.

In Skrmetti’s letter, he explained how he believes the Placement Rule is “illegal” and “would likely harm rather than help foster youth by further increasing the already extensive costs and compliance burdens foster providers must shoulder.”

Wilder, however, disagrees.

“They decided to go forward with an action that is very unprecedented and unnecessary and does more harm than good to such a vulnerable population,” Wilder said.

Part of the Biden Administration’s proposal would mandate state child welfare agencies to place kids in foster homes, residential treatment centers, and group homes that are free from mistreatment or abuse based on a child’s sexual orientation.

“They are both coming forward as someone who is discovering their identity, discovering who they are, while also discovering what it means to be in a family that isn’t their biological family, how to function within a system that no one should have to function in, but they unfortunately do,” said Wilder.

The Tennessee Equality Project said about 30% of those in foster care identify as being part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Part of the proposal would require caregivers to provide services to the child, including calling them their preferred pronouns and allowing the child to dress according to their gender identity.

“I hope he recognizes that for multiple people in the foster care system, this is a policy that is absolutely life-saving and life-changing; 70% of children who are in foster care who are LGBTQ end up going back into group homes because they have been rejected by families,” Wilder said. “This policy just ensures that that child doesn’t have to go through that repetitive and traumatic cycle.”

In the press release from Skrmetti’s office, he explained how Tennessee is committed to enforcing rules to ensure every child in the state’s foster system receives an appropriate placement available.

“It is irresponsible to take away from this policy that we need to get rid of it, that this very simple, very basic policy should somehow be ripped away, is just irresponsible to the child, irresponsible to the families, and just takes away from the very basic principle of DCS to do what’s in the best interest of the child,” said Wilder.

