TN Attorney General leading charge in 17 states opposing federal proposal to protect LGBTQ+ foster children
Tennessee is joining more than a dozen states in the fight against federal rules proposed to protect LGBTQ kids in foster care.
Investors looked to Fed Chair Jerome Powell to potentially shed light on whether an interest-rate cut lies ahead.
A new report that analyzes the application of capital punishment in America found that 2023 marked a 20-year low in the number of states that carried out executions and imposed new death sentences, leading many experts to question the value of the centuries-old practice.
Huawei is allegedly building a self-sufficient chip network, with help from a Shenzhen city government investment fund.
49ers-Eagles is set up to be an instant classic but it's not the only game on the Week 13 slate with juicy storylines. CBS Sports Jacob Gibbs joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the fantasy viewer guide and helps identify which games to binge, stream and skip in Week 13.
The Warriors were already missing Chris Paul and Gary Payton II.
Hill used Kevin Fitzgibbons' phone during his Week 6 backflip touchdown celebration.
The Cowboys couldn't be stopped on offense in a big win over the Seahawks.
Meta is striking back against recently-imposed FTC sanctions that block the company from monetizing the data of children. This is the second attempt by Meta to stop these sanctions.
A spokesperson for James and Carter reportedly said the betting had "nothing to do with" James.
No. 4-ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush faces No. 8 Arman Tsarukyan on Saturday. He has nothing to gain status-wise, but was impressed when seeing Tsarukyan fight Mateusz Gamrot and asked to fight him.
A new report shows nearly half of the world’s largest corporations are not backing up their climate commitments with credible plans, in part because of the lack of regulation governing risk disclosures.
Nearly a decade after Cigna and Humana first tried to join forces, the two are at it again.
YouTube Music Recap is now live and this year you can get your own personalized album art to share along with your listening stats.
Andy Behrens checks in on who has fantasy managers sweating as we head into Week 13, and there are plenty of big names on the list.
The inflation print could help determine whether the Fed might cut interest rates sooner than many think.
What experts say about limiting stimuli for kids — and how it might benefit them.
Fidelity National Financial, or FNF, one of the largest real estate services companies in the United States, said it “contained” a recent cyberattack that engulfed its many subsidiaries and customers in a state of chaos for more than a week. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, FNF said the incident was now under control as of November 26. "The Company is restoring normal business operations and is coordinating with its customers,” the filing said.
At the heart of any judiciary is its court records system, the technology stack for submitting and storing legal filings for criminal trials and civil legal cases. Court records systems are often in part online, allowing anyone to search and obtain public documents, while restricting access to sensitive legal filings in which public exposure could compromise a case.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) rolled out details on its pilot program for its retail central bank digital currency (CBDC), stating that 100,000 selected Korean citizens will join the trial in the fourth quarter of next year. The participants will be able to buy goods with tokens in the form of CBDC issued by commercial banks. The central bank said that a digital currency could solve issues with existing voucher systems, which are special government grants.
The United Auto Workers (UAW) is seeking to unionize 150,000 workers across 13 automakers including Tesla, BMW, Mercedes Benz and Hyundai.