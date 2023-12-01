TN Attorney General leading charge in 17 states opposing federal proposal to protect LGBTQ+ foster children

TechCrunch

Fidelity National Financial, or FNF, one of the largest real estate services companies in the United States, said it “contained” a recent cyberattack that engulfed its many subsidiaries and customers in a state of chaos for more than a week. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, FNF said the incident was now under control as of November 26. "The Company is restoring normal business operations and is coordinating with its customers,” the filing said.