TN bill to require earlier requests for absentee ballots passes Senate, advances in House

A bill that would move up the deadline for voters to request an absentee ballot passed the Tennessee Senate this week and is advancing quickly in the House.

Senate Bill 1967, by Sen. Richard Briggs, R-Knoxville, would require voters who wish to vote absentee to request an absentee ballot at least 10 days before Election Day – up from the current seven-day deadline. The bill would have no impact on qualified medical exemptions.

“We’re misleading our voters and people who want to vote for them to think that they can request a ballot on day seven and their vote will be counted," Briggs said. "In reality that's just not true."

If adopted, the bill would take effect on Nov. 6, 2024, so it would not impact any elections taking place this year.

During Senate debate, Briggs said that the bill is needed due to changes in U.S. Postal Service delivery standards. Because of slower mail delivery, the deadline needs to be moved up to ensure that absentee ballots cast can be counted accurately, he said.

Currently, Tennessee absentee voting procedures rely almost entirely on U.S. mail delivery. Once requested by mail, fax, or email, election officials are required to mail absentee ballots to voters. Then voters are required to mail absentee ballots back to their Election Commission via USPS, FedEx, or UPS. Tennessee is one of only a few states that does not allow voters to hand deliver ballots to county election commissions.

Sen. Richard Briggs speaks on HB883 at Cordell Hull State Office Building during a Senate Judiciary hearing in Nashville , Tenn., Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Briggs noted during the Knoxville mayoral election last year, 90% of the absentee ballots requested on the seventh day before the election were not counted because they were not received by the Election Commission in time to be counted.

“It’s just nearly impossible – or 90% of the time it’s impossible – to request an application for a ballot to be mailed or sent into the Election Commission, for them to confirm that you are an eligible voter, and for them to mail back a ballot, you must complete the ballot and then mail it back again to the Election Commission,” Briggs said. “90% of the time, that cannot be done in seven days.”

Senate Minority Leader Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, clarified that the bill’s purpose is “to make sure that the ballots are counted," not because he's trying "to make it more difficult for someone to vote absentee."

But Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, said despite changes in mail delivery timing, other states have not changed the deadline – because they allow ballots to be counted if they are postmarked by the deadline, or allow voters to hand deliver absentee ballots to the election commissions.

"There are numerous ways to solve this problem," Yarbro said. "There are other ways that we could go about changing this that would actually provide and expand ballot access as opposed to constraining the time that voters can have to take advantage of this."

Sen. Jeff Yarbro D- Nashville, speaks during a press conference following the last day of session at Tennessee State Capitol Building in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, April 21, 2023.

“I’d encourage you to file a bill on that next year, and let us hear it in State and Local,” responded Senate Republican Caucus Chair Ken Yager, R-Kingston.

Sen. Charlane Oliver, D-Nashville, expressed concern that the change could make voting less accessible to certain groups, and asked what efforts the state would make to inform the public of the change.

Briggs said the state has nearly a year to get the word out.

“If you request your absentee’ ballot on day seven, there’s a 90% chance that your ballot will not be counted,” Briggs said. “This is to increase voter participation, and for us not to mislead voters that they can request an absentee ballot on day seven and still have their vote count.”

Briggs' bill passed the Senate 27-6 on Monday, along party lines. It easily passed the House Elections and Campaign Finance Subcommittee by voice vote on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, the Elections and Campaign Finance Subcommittee passed a bill by Rep. Dave Wright, R-Corryton, that would bar candidates from running for more than one office at the same time, and a measure by Rep. Bryan Richey, R-Maryville, that would require voters to affiliate with a political party when voting in primaries, or declare to be unaffiliated.

Vivian Jones covers state government and politics for The Tennessean. Reach her at vjones@tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TN elections: Bill to move up mail-in ballot requests passes Senate