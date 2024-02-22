TN bill requiring 'age-appropriate' gun safety training for students heads to full House vote

A bill to require public schools in Tennessee to teach children age-appropriate firearms safety concepts as early as pre-kindergarten is headed toward a vote on the House floor, after advancing through a committee earlier this week.

If passed, House Bill 2882 would require public schools to provide students with mandatory “age-appropriate and grade-appropriate” training, beginning in the 2025-2026 school year.

Live ammunition, live fire, and live firearms would be prohibited.

Required training would include instruction on:

Safe storage of firearms;

Safety relating to firearms;

How to avoid injury if a student finds a firearm;

Never to touch a found firearm; and

To immediately notify an adult of the location of a found firearm.

The bill requires that instruction be “viewpoint neutral on political topics, such as gun rights, gun violence, and the Second Amendment.”

The bill passed the House Education Instruction Committee in a vote of 12-3 on Tuesday morning, primarily on party lines. Rep. Ronnie Glynn, D-Clarksville, who is an U.S. Army veteran, broke with his party and voted for the measure. It has not yet moved in the Senate.

The bill comes after a tumultuous year of debate over laws surrounding firearm safety, following a deadly attack on The Covenant School in Nashville last year that left six people, including three 9-year-old children, dead. Gov. Bill Lee called the legislature to a special session focused on gun safety in August but lawmakers did not pass any new laws requiring safe storage or gun safety training, or any legislation to keep guns out of the hands of people found after due process to be a danger to themselves or others.

Rep. Chris Todd, R-Madison County, who is sponsoring the bill, argued that the gun safety training should be mandatory for children, as fire drills and other safety training has always been.

"I think it's just part of life that we need to learn these skills," Todd told the committee.

But while his bill requires school children to be taught safe storage concepts, Todd has repeatedly voted against any requirement for adult gun owners to store their guns safely ― or even learn principals of safe storage.

During a special legislative session on gun safety last summer, Todd voted against a bill to require safe storage concepts to be included in state-approved handgun safety courses. The bill, which became law despite Todd's opposition, also directed the state to provide free gun locks to Tennessee residents on request, and exempted gun safes from sales tax.

During committee debate on the bill on Tuesday, Todd clarified that it would be up to state agencies to determine the most age-appropriate time to start for in-school gun safety training – and acknowledged they could require training beginning as early as pre-Kindergarten.

Parameters for age-appropriateness, along with the curriculum, would be set by the Tennessee Department of Education, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, according to the bill text. Local school districts would have flexibility on when in the day and year the safety training would take place.

The bill drew sharp criticism from Democrats on the committee, who argued that parents should have the opportunity to opt their children out of the training, and that the training could be insensitive to students who have had past or familial experiences with gun violence.

“I just think that we're setting some kids up for a very rough time, unnecessarily,” Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, said. “When kids ask questions, they're going to talk about gun violence, and they're going to talk about these things and I don't know how the person who's doing this training is supposed to address gun violence in a neutral way.”

Todd responded that teachers could tailor the instruction to their particular students.

“This is literally teaching how to respond if you see an inanimate object that can be dangerous,” he said.

Rep. Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville, argued that parents should have the opportunity to opt out their child from the training.

“I think there should be some kind of provision for opt out – especially for people who have religious reasons,” Dixie said. “If we have people that can opt out of reading books, we should be able to have someone to opt out of this, if they don't feel it's appropriate for their child. I thought we believed in parent’s choice.”

State Rep. John Ragan, a Republican from Oak Ridge, is pushing back on the idea that children should be allowed to opt out of firearms safety training, saying that opting out of any safety training is ridiculous. Here he's seen meeting with members of the public at the Cordell Hull Legislative Office Building in Nashville last November.

Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, pushed back on the idea that children should be opted out of firearms safety training.

“Opting out of a fire drill or opting out of traffic safety training or any other kind of safety training is ridiculous,” Ragan said. “This is about protecting children – keeping them safe. And a parent’s objection to that is entirely misplaced.”

Ragan also said school resource officers funded by the state could be a resource to teachers, as they are trained in firearms safety.

Rep. Mark White, R-Germantown, a former teacher and school principal, supported the bill, noting that it could help prevent accidental gun deaths.

“We hear stories all the time where a young child will pick up a firearm and not realizing the safety and all that, it goes off and either shoots them or kills one of their friends,” White said. “Firearms are dangerous, and the school is a good place to teach this.”

Vivian Jones covers state government and politics for The Tennessean. Reach her at vjones@tennessean.com.

