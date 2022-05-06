TN convicted sex offender wanted after failing to register, officials say
Tennessee officials are looking for a convicted sex offender.
Linda Diane Tipton is a convicted sex offender wanted by the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.
She’s wanted for failing to register, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
If you have any tips, call the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office at 901-475-4300.
You can also email information to TipsToTBI@tn.gov.
