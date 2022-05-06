TN convicted sex offender wanted after failing to register, officials say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

Tennessee officials are looking for a convicted sex offender.

Linda Diane Tipton is a convicted sex offender wanted by the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

She’s wanted for failing to register, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

If you have any tips, call the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office at 901-475-4300.

You can also email information to TipsToTBI@tn.gov.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories