TN governor launches $100M violent crime intervention fund to help police agencies

Law enforcement agencies across Tennessee can apply for grants to strengthen public safety in their communities.

The grants are part of Governor Bill Lee’s $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund.

“As Americans face rising crime nationwide, Tennessee is equipping law enforcement with the tools needed to keep every community safe,” Lee said. “Unprecedented times call for unprecedented support. I invite all police departments and sheriff’s offices to engage this opportunity so the state can thoughtfully invest these dollars in proven methods that will curb violent crime and strengthen public safety. Every Tennessean deserves to feel safe in their community, and our local law enforcement agencies deserve access to the resources needed to deliver that quality of life.”

The fund was included in the state’s Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget to support local law enforcement’s work to reduce violent crime and strengthen public safety.

Eligible uses of funding include evidence-based crime intervention models, hiring and training of specialized violent crime units, purchase and application of technology and equipment, and law enforcement-led partnerships with community organizations to disrupt and prevent violent crime, the governor’s release said.

Law enforcement agencies can apply for grant funding through January 2023.

Grants will be awarded in a hybrid model, with every local law enforcement agency guaranteed a minimum grant via a formula, with additional access to a pool of supplemental funds available to agencies that enter into collaborations or regional partnerships, the release said.

Agencies can learn more and apply for grants here.

