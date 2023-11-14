TN House, Senate speakers argue whether bill could have stopped Belmont student's death

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally is pushing back on the assertion that the Tennessee Senate failed to tackle a bill that could have prevented the death of 18-year-old Belmont University student Jillian Ludwig, who died last week after being struck by a stray bullet while walking on a track in a public park.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, has blamed the Senate, in part, for Ludwig's death, saying that in the Senate's hurry to adjourn a public safety-focused special legislative session earlier this year, the upper chamber declined to consider a bill that he sponsored that could have required the suspect charged with firing the bullet that killed Ludwig to be involuntarily committed.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton

Shaquille Taylor, who is now facing multiple charges related to Ludwig's death, was prosecuted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in April, Nashville District Attorney office confirmed. During his competency hearing, three court-appointed doctors testified that he was incompetent to stand trial, and his case was dismissed. Taylor did not meet the state’s standards for involuntary commitment, and was released from custody.

“For the Senate to say there's nothing that we can do. ... If we would have passed that bill, Matt, with the changes that General Funk was proposing, this individual in September would have probably been involuntarily committed, and this incident never would have happened," Sexton said during a radio interview with WTN 99.7 host Matt Murphy on Friday. "That’s the frustrating part of this."

What the legislation aimed to tackle

House Bill 7036, a bill Sexton was working on with Funk, would have required individuals to be involuntarily committed to a mental institution if they are found to pose an “imminent” likelihood of serious harm. The bill passed two committees on voice vote, and was set to be considered on the House floor the week after the special session ended. Sexton said his bill was rolled because he was working on further revisions when the session abruptly adjourned at the behest of Senators.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally

Throughout the special session called by Gov. Bill Lee, members of the Senate took up only four bills, tabling dozens more in a race to adjourn. Meanwhile, House committees worked through marathon meetings, passing dozens of bills the Senate had already tabled. Disagreement caused gridlock between the two chambers: House members pledged to keep working, while Senators said the House was "lucky" to get the bills the Senate did pass.

McNally, R-Oak Ridge, who also serves as speaker of the Tennessee Senate, disagrees with Sexton’s assessment.

“No action proposed by either house of the General Assembly in the special session would have prevented the death of Jillian Ludwig,” McNally told The Tennessean in a statement.

“That said, this is an extremely tragic case that should never be repeated in the state of Tennessee. Dangerous people who are incompetent to stand trial need to get the help they need ― away from our general population,” McNally said.

Mary Joyce, and Melissa Alexander, Covenant parents

McNally said he’s looking forward to working with the House on bills to keep dangerous people “separated from civil society.”

“We must work together to ensure that, whether in prison or in a mental health facility, dangerous individuals are separated from civil society," McNally said. "The safety of our law abiding citizens must remain paramount.”

Sexton’s office told The Tennessean that the legislation will be re-filed in the House in January, and lawmakers “will continue working with the judicial system on this issue and others related to public safety.”

“In preparing for the special session, Speaker Sexton and House members met with stakeholders, i.e., law enforcement and district attorneys from across Tennessee, regarding the issue of involuntary commitment,” Sexton spokesperson Doug Kufner told The Tennessean. “It was reiterated numerous times the inherent problems with the existing statute and it being primarily focused on individuals who were suicidal and not a danger to society.”

“Speaker Sexton knows House Bill 7036, with the revisions discussed, would have kept this criminal confined for a new evaluation due to a change in the law,” he added.

Speaker Cameron Sexton

Responses by Sexton and McNally could signal continued tension between chambers as the legislature moves toward reconvening in January.

Commitment law 'nearly impossible' to meet, Funk says

Funk has said that the state’s legal standard for involuntary commitment to a mental health facility for individuals found incompetent to stand trial is “nearly impossible.”

Current law requires at least two doctors to execute certificates finding that the person is suffering from a severe mental illness or developmental disability that causes them to be a substantial risk of serious harm to themselves or others – and that no suitable, less restrictive, measure exists.

“The law must be altered to accurately balance individual needs with public safety,” Funk said in a statement last week. “At the same time Tennessee must provide more beds and staffing resources to handle dangerous individuals.”

A number of bills proposing to fund new mental health beds were considered during the special session.

Sexton has said that individuals charged with crimes who have been found incompetent to stand trial should be involuntarily committed to a doctor’s care.

State lawmakers will return to the Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

