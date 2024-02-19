New TN House ticketing policy allowable under state constitution, attorney general says

Kim Spoon holds a guest pass issued to her from Rep. Aftyn Behn, on the first day of legislative session at Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville , Tenn., Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

The Tennessee House's new ticketing policy for its public galleries are permissible under the state Constitution, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said in a new opinion.

Skrmetti issued the opinion at the request of Rep. Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville. It's the first opinion issued at the request of a Democrat in Skrmetti's term.

AG and the Democrats: TN AG hasn't issued single opinion at request of a Democrat as party's frustrations mount

House Republican leadership began enforcing an unwritten, surprise rule in January requiring tickets to access the west gallery of the House chamber. The east gallery remains open on a first-come, first-serve basis.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, had defended the policy as fair and equal to a system used by the U.S. Congress, which has long been an established, written rule. Democrats decried the new policy as limiting public participation and public access, particularly in the wake of heated public protests of Republican policies.

The Tennessee Constitution requires House and Senate chamber and committee doors to “be kept open, unless when the business shall be such as ought to be kept secret.”

First Amendment: Tennessee House ticketing: How the First Amendment affects new policy set by House Speaker

Ticket policy: House speaker defends ticketing policy as Democratic rep questions constitutionality

Skrmetti's opinion states the ticketing policy would not technically close the doors to public access, but instead manage it.

"The galleries have a fixed seating capacity," Skrmetti wrote in the opinion. "So even though the doors 'shall be kept open,' public access to the proceedings is inherently limited to the seating capacity in the galleries. That space limitation necessitates a system for managing access and allocating the space available for the public in the galleries. A ticketing system is a common and reasonable way of allocating the available seating."

Democrats have decried what they call an increasing "politicization" of the attorney general's office, which has the statutory authority to publish legal opinions on behalf of the office's clients, such as the governor and elected state House and Senate members. Skrmetti's had produced no opinions for Democrats since he took office in September 2022, according to a Tennessean review, a shift from previous Attorney General's.

The AG's office published the ticketing opinion, dated Feb. 14, on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee House ticketing policy constitutional, AG says in opinion