TN issues report card grades for 61 schools in Rutherford County

Rutherford County and Murfreesboro City schools recently learned their state report card letter grades that ranged from As to Ds.

The letter grades from the Tennessee Department of Education are based on the standardized test results for students the previous school year.

For elementary and middle schools, each grade counts 50% for student achievement, 40% for student academic growth and 10% for academic growth for highest need students.

For the high school level, each grade counts 50% for student achievement, 30% for student academic growth, 10% for academic growth for highest need students and 10% for college and career readiness.

Rutherford County Schools serves pre-K through 12th-grade students at 50 schools with 48 eligible for report card grades for standardized test results. The district's two alternative schools serving students expelled from other schools are ineligible for the report card grades.

The county district had 20 As, 15 Bs, nine Cs and four Ds.

Murfreesboro City Schools serves pre-K through sixth-grade students at 13 elementary schools that prepare many children for the Rutherford County middle schools and high schools.

The Murfreesboro school district had two As, seven Bs, two Cs and two Ds.

Letter grades for Rutherford County and Murfreesboro City schools

Rutherford County Schools letter grades

Barfield Elementary: B

Blackman Elementary: C

Blackman High: A

Blackman Middle: A

Brown's Chapel Elementary: B

Buchanan Elementary: B

Cedar Grove Elementary: B

Central Magnet School: A

Christiana Elementary School: B

Christiana Middle: A

David Youree Elementary: D

Eagleville School: A

Holloway High: C

Homer Pittard Campus School: B

John Colemon Elementary: B

Kittrell Elementary: B

Lascassas Elementary: A

La Vergne High: C

La Vergne Lake Elementary: D

La Vergne Middle: C

McFadden School of Excellence: B

Oakland High: A

Oakland Middle: B

Plainview Elementary: A

Riverdale High: D

Rock Springs Elementary: B

Rock Springs Middle: B

Rockvale Elementary: B

Rockvale High : A

Rockvale Middle: A

Rocky Fork Elementary: B

Rocky Fork Middle: A

Roy Waldron Elementary: C

Rutherford County Virtual School (grades 3-12): A.

Siegel High: C

Siegel Middle: A

Smyrna Elementary: C

Smyrna High: D

Smyrna Middle: B

Smyrna Primary: B

Stewarts Creek Elementary: A

Stewarts Creek High: B

Stewarts Creek Middle: A

Thurman Francis Arts Academy: A

Walter Hill Elementary: A

Whitworth-Buchanan Middle: A

Wilson Elementary: A

Murfreesboro City Schools letter grades

Black Fox Elementary: B

Bradley Academy: B

Cason Lane Academy: C

Discovery School @ Bellwood: B

Erma Siegel Elementary: A

Hobgood Elementary: D

John Pittard Elementary: D

Mitchell-Neilson Elementary (includes primary school): B

Northfield Elementary: B

Overall Creek Elementary: A

Reeves-Rogers Elementary: B

Salem Elementary: B

Scales Elementary: C

