TN man accused of shooting doctor to have mental evaluation to gauge fitness for trial

Larry Pickens, the man charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault for the shooting of Dr. Benjamin Mauck, stands in the courtroom for his arraignment at the Collierville Municipal Court in Collierville, Tenn., on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

The man accused of fatally shooting Dr. Benjamin Mauck, a Campbell Clinic surgeon at the clinic's Collierville location, will undergo a mental evaluation, his newly appointed attorney said Thursday afternoon.

Larry Pickens, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault stemming from the shooting. His bail was set at $1.2 million and he told Judge Lee Ann Dobson he did not think he could afford the amount.

Pickens was arraigned July 13, but did not enter a plea since he did not have an attorney. During that hearing, he told Dobson he was unsure if he could afford a private attorney after asking how much that would cost.

He has been appointed attorney John Dolan, who has a practice that handles "major felony matters." Dolan was not able to confirm if Pickens had been diagnosed with any mental illnesses, but said that he has spoken with the family about any that may exist. He said he was going to reserve any discussion of that for after the mental evaluation is completed.

The mental evaluation will assess Pickens' current mental state, along with working to find out what it was at the time of the shooting, Dolan said.

"In a situation like this, where we have a very serious crime — particularly a homicide, it is normal for the courts, as well as the defendant's lawyer, to want to make certain that we know what the defendant's mental state is — not just now, but also at the time of the alleged offense," Dolan told reporters after the court appearance.

Dolan said the family wanted "to extend [their] sympathies to Dr. Mauck's family, to his co-workers and to the community at large."

Pickens will next be in court at 2 p.m. Aug. 29 for a report date. He is currently being held at the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar Ave.

According to the Collierville Police Department, Pickens shot 43-year-old Mauck with a handgun at the Campbell Clinic's location in Collierville July 11. The shooting took place in a "one-on-one encounter" in an exam room, according to Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane.

Lane said Pickens was at the Campbell Clinic location for several hours before the shooting and was taken into custody five minutes after the shooting took place. Lane added nobody else was injured.

A motive for the killing has not been confirmed by police or prosecutors.

Dr. Benjamin Mauck

Pickens' Thursday morning appearance came hours after Mauck's funeral at St. Michael Catholic Church along Summer Avenue.

Mauck specialized in elbow, wrist and hand surgery for both adult and pediatric patients at Campbell Clinic. He also handled complex cases that other surgeons may have been intimidated by. He was remembered as a dedicated, compassionate doctor and a devoted colleague by those who worked with him or were treated by him.

He was a 2002 graduate of Lambuth University and attended medical school at the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center in Memphis, which he completed in 2006. He carried out his residency through the Campbell Clinic, a program offered by UTHSC.

