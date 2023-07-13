TN patient accused of shooting doctor at Campbell Clinic appears in court for first time

Larry Pickens, the man charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault for the shooting of Dr. Benjamin Mauck, stands in the courtroom for his arraignment at the Collierville Municipal Court in Collierville, Tenn., on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Larry Pickens, the man accused of fatally shooting surgeon Benjamin Mauck at Campbell Clinic, appeared in court on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault Thursday morning. Pickens, 29, did not enter a plea during the brief appearance as he had not yet obtained legal counsel.

The Memphis man also told Judge Lee Ann Dobson he did not think he would be able to afford to make his $1.2 million bail and was not sure if he would be able to afford a private attorney after asking the judge how much a lawyer would cost. Dobson explained to him that would depend on the attorney but that a court-appointed public defender would not have any cost.

Pickens will appear in Collierville Municipal Court again on July 20.

Judge Lee Ann Dobson speaks with Larry Pickens, the man charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault for the shooting of Dr. Benjamin Mauck, during Pickens’ arraignment at the Collierville Municipal Court in Collierville, Tenn., on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

According to police, Pickens shot Mauck, 43, with a handgun at the Campbell Clinic location in Collierville Tuesday afternoon. Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane described the shooting was a "one-on-one encounter" occurring in an exam room.

Lane said Pickens was on the scene for several hours prior to the shooting and was taken into custody without further incident five minutes after the shooting took place. A motive for the killing has yet to be confirmed by authorities.

Mauck specialized in elbow, wrist and hand surgery, including for pediatric patients and extremely complex cases that daunted other surgeons. He was remembered as a dedicated, compassionate doctor and a devoted colleague by those who worked with him or were treated by him.

