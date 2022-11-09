TN registered sex offender travels to Arkansas to meet ‘teen girl’ at hotel, officials say

A sex offender was arrested for exchanging sexual text messages with a 15-year-old girl.

On Sep. 20, David Odom contacted a 15-year-old girl through social media.

Eventually, Odom’s messages turned sexual, and continued to text the minor, police said.

Police also said, that on Nov. 6, the man drove two hours from Trenton, Tenn, to meet the girl at a hotel room.

The man was arrested, shortly after renting the room.

Odom was charged with Internet Stalking of a Child and received a $1,000,000 bond.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:







