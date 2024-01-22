TN Republican wants to make this Bible — along with other works — an official state book

Should the Bible be made an official state book of Tennessee? That’s one question lawmakers will have to answer this year — again.

Rep. Gino Bulso, R-Brentwood, is proposing to make the Aitken Bible — the first edition of the Bible printed in the United States during the Revolutionary War — an official state book, alongside a handful of other works.

Tennessee has a large variety of state symbols adopted by lawmakers over the years, many of which have specific and distinct ties to the nature and culture of the state.

But so far, no books — whether fiction or nonfiction — have been designated as official state books.

Spectators watch from the balcony during the vote to override then-Gov. Bill Haslam's veto of a bill to make the Bible the official state book in 2016.

Before his retirement, former Rep. Jerry Sexton, R-Bean Station, perennially proposed making the Bible a state book, and nearly had success in 2016, when the legislature passed a bill to do so. Then-Gov. Bill Haslam vetoed Sexton's Bible bill, citing state and federal constitutional concerns. Lawmakers sought to override Haslam's veto, but the House of Representatives fell short.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, has previously said such a designation would make light of the Bible by comparing it to other official state objects, such as the salamander as the state amphibian.

Bulso’s bill, House Bill 1828, would designate 10 works “that helped shape Tennessee” and “that Tennessee’s sons and daughters have written that have helped to shape a nation” as official books of the state. The bill so far has no Senate sponsor.

A set of Bibles at the Nashville Public Library, with the state Capitol in the background. In 2016, then-Gov. Bill Haslam vetoed a bill to make the Bible the official state book. Since then, there have been more efforts and in 2025, a Brentwood Republican wants to make the Aitken Bible — the first edition of the Bible printed in the U.S. during the Revolutionary War — an official state book, alongside a handful of other works.

Why the Aitken Bible? According to the legislation text, though printed in Philadelphia, Bulso's bill argues that work has special significance to the Volunteer State. According to the bill text, Tennessee is home to three of the five privately-owned Aitken Bibles remaining today, as well as the largest publisher of authentic reproductions of the work: the Aitken Bible Historical Foundation.

But the bill is likely to reopen the perennial arguments raised against Sexton's Bible bills: both the federal and Tennessee Constitutions prohibit the governmental establishment of any religion.

The bill text does not shy away from such a concept.

“Tocqueville explains why George Washington was correct when he described religion and morality as the ‘indispensable supports’ of our political prosperity,” the bill text states. “Indeed, de Tocqueville wrote that religion ‘should be considered the first’ of America's ‘political institutions.’”

Alongside the Aitken Bible, Bulso is proposing to adopt the following:

Farewell Address to the American People, George Washington (1796)

Democracy in America, Alexis de Tocqueville (1835 and 1840)

Aitken Bible (1782)

Papers of President Andrew Jackson

Roots, Alex Haley (1977)

A Death in the Family, James Agee (1958)

All the King’s Men, Robert Penn Warren (1947)

American Lion, Jon Meacham (2009)

The Civil War: A Narrative, Shelby Foote (1958-1974)

Coat of Many Colors, Dolly Parton (2016)

Tennessee has already designated a host of state symbols. Indeed, most commonly known and referenced are the state flower (the purple iris), the state bird (the mockingbird), the state fruit (the tomato), the state tree (the tulip poplar), the state wild animal (the racoon), and the state horse (the Tennessee Walking Horse).

But there are many others. In 2009, lawmakers designated milk as Tennessee’s state beverage. In 1999, the legislature adopted an official state tartan. In 2014, the legislature designated “Sandy,” an ancient sandstone statue of a prehistoric Native American kneeling as the official state artifact. In 2016, lawmakers adopted the Barrett .50-caliber as the official state rifle. Tennessee is one of only seven states with a designated state rifle.

And more symbols are coming. Sen. Adam Lowe, R-Calhoun, is proposing to make hot slaw the official state food of Tennessee, and designate Cleveland, Tennessee as “the hot slaw capital” of Tennessee. Meanwhile, Rep. Jason Powell, D-Nashville, has a bill to designate Brenda Lee’s classic, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, as the official state holiday song.

In recent years, there have been proposals to abolish or pare down the number of state symbols formally adopted, but they have been unsuccessful.

A full listing of state symbols can be found here.

