TN Supreme Court rules life sentence for juveniles unconstitutional

The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled life sentences for juvenile offenders unconstitutional.

The ruling, handed down on Friday, November 18, 2022, states that Tennessee’s mandatory sentence of life in prison, when imposed on a juvenile homicide offender, is cruel and unusual punishment and violates the juvenile’s rights as guaranteed by the Eighth Amendment of the United States Constitution.

The decision stems from the first-degree murder conviction of Tyshon Booker in Knox County. Booker was 16 when he committed the murder and aggravated robbery for which he was given a life sentence.

In a close vote, the court decided not to change Booker’s sentence but to grant him a parole hearing after he has served between 25 and 36 years in prison so that his age and other circumstances could be considered.

Booker was given a life sentence of 60 years which would have required at least 51 years to be served and the trial judge was barred from considering Booker’s age or any other circumstances in making the sentencing decision.

The Tennessee Supreme Court granted Booker’s sentence a review and decided that the judge should have had the discretion to impose a lesser sentence and consider factors such as age.

Also noted by the court was that Tennessee’s automatic life sentence of 51-60 years for a juvenile homicide offender differs from the rest of the country.

In fact, Tennessee is the only state to impose life sentences of 50 or more years for a single juvenile offense.

In three-fourths of the states, juveniles are eligible for release in less than 35 years.

