TN troopers saturating Memphis interstates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Troopers have been out in full force this week patrolling the roads around Memphis.

A large presence of Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicles was spotted along Interstates 240 and 40 Friday.

Troopers have been pulling over drivers and monitoring traffic from the sides of the road.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol hasn’t said how many troopers are assisting area law enforcement right now, but in late November, Governor Bill Lee approved an increase of up to 60 additional troopers in Shelby County to help support public safety efforts in the community.

City and state leaders have asked the governor for more help from highway patrol to make stops on interstates and state routes as Memphis combats a wave of crime.

State Sen. Brent Taylor also made a request to Governor Lee for help. On Facebook Friday, he thanked the governor for focusing more THP resources on Shelby County.

“Thank you, Tennessee Highway Patrol! Routine traffic stops lead to felony arrests and help restore law and order in our community,” said Taylor.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol made around 22,000 traffic stops in Shelby County in 2023.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.