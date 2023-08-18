TN Women Connect: Collaboration, Education, Fun
TN Women Connect helps women breakthrough to more success and happiness. For more information, please visit tnwomenconnect.com
Robert Quinn faces seven charges after allegedly driving his car off a roadway Tuesday evening.
Double your productivity or just have a portable game screen.
From sporty shoes to casual options, podiatrists say these are the best slip-on sneakers for women.
Microsoft reportedly published — and retracted — an AI-generated article that recommended people visit a Canadian food bank as a tourist attraction. The article “Headed to Ottawa? Here’s what you shouldn’t miss!” included recommendations for catching a baseball game, honoring fallen soldiers at a war museum and… swinging by the Ottawa Food Bank. Paris Marx first called out the story on X (formerly Twitter). “People who come to us have jobs and families to support, as well as expenses to pay,” the AI-written section about the food bank section read. “Life is already difficult enough. Consider going into it on an empty stomach.”
Here's a list of the best smart scales you can buy to keep track of your weight and get healthier, as chosen by Engadget editors.
"Starting a tech company today costs 99% less than it did 18 years ago when Y Combinator was started," says Brett Calhoun, managing director and general partner at Redbud VC. As a result, he says the accelerator model must evolve, as "nearly every early-stage VC will have a 'platform' component to support early-stage founders." In his latest TC+ column, growth marketer Jonathan Martinez describes the process he used to lead his last startup from zero to $1 million ARR in Year One.
We reviewed 43 shampoos and consulted with nine experts to find the best shampoo for thinning hair in 2023.
Between mobile deposits, daily balance alerts, and online bill pay, online checking accounts are incredibly convenient. If you’re considering opening a checking account, here’s what you need to know.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
It can make sitting for long periods of time way more comfortable.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
A Missouri House bill is aimed at incentivizing local athletes to sign with in-state universities.
Credit cards payments processor Checkout.com is no longer servicing Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, a spokesperson from the exchange told TechCrunch. “There is no impact on our services and users can continue to use on-and off-ramps as usual,” the Binance spokesperson added.
If you're an avid gardener or a lover of a manicured lawn, then you're most likely no stranger to the pains of weeding.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley.
Six white former Mississippi police officers, some of whom reportedly called themselves the “Goon Squad,” pleaded guilty in a racist attack on two Black men who endured hours of torture from the officers.
A raft of new energy drinks are hitting the market, but it's worth scrutinizing their claims. "This is a really great example of 'health washing,'" says Abbey Sharp, a registered dietitian.
Wiegman is 90 minutes from World Cup glory and the most-fancied candidate for the U.S. women’s national team coaching vacancy, all because she seized one opportunity and never looked back.
The two companies first teamed up in 2021, when Match made a seven-figure investment in the background check provider, following a series of reports about harm that came to dating app users through Match-owned apps. In particular, a damning investigative report by ProPublica and Columbia Journalism Investigations published in December 2019 prompted the company to begin to better focus on user safety, which also included a 2020 investment in Noonlight to help it power new safety features inside Tinder and other dating apps.
An anonymous tourist was caught on camera scaling a famous fountain in Italy to get some water.