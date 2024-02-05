TNB bolsters community literacy with support of One Book initiative

Feb. 4—THOMASVILLE- Thomasville National Bank (TNB) has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering literacy within the community by actively supporting the One Book Thomas County initiative. This program, inspired by similar successful endeavors across the nation, has become an annual week-long celebration of reading and community engagement in Thomasville, Georgia, and its surrounding counties.

The core principle of the One Book Thomas County program is to unite the community through a shared literary experience. Each year, residents collectively delve into a carefully chosen book, creating a communal dialogue around its themes.

Thomasville National Bank's involvement underscores its dedication to initiatives that transcend traditional banking roles, emphasizing the importance of community enrichment and education.