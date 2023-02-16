TNRG announces Note Redemption

ATLANTA, GA --News Direct-- Thunder Energies Corp.

McapMediaWire -- THUNDER ENERGIES CORP. [OTC: TNRG] announces that it has initiated the process to redeem notes previously issued by the company and to issue shares of the company's common stock as replacement.

Noteholders are requested to contact the company at investorrelations@thunderenergiescorp.com to obtain a conversion package.

For more information about Thunder Energies, its SEC filings, and business activities, please visit: https://www.thunderenergiescorp.com/

Contents of this press release are provided for general information purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security of Thunder Energies Corporation ("TNRG") or its affiliates ("Security") in any jurisdiction. TNRG does not intend to solicit and IS not soliciting, any action with respect to any Security or any other contractual relationship with TNRG. Nothing in this press release or the Contents thereof, individually or taken in the aggregate, constitutes an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore or Japan or to US persons, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is unlawful.

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

CONTACT

Investor Relations

Rick Freeman

CMO

MAJORMEDIA INC

E: majormediasales@comcast.net

P: 570.468.2205

Donald R. Keer, P.E., Esq.

Corporate Counsel

Thunder Energies Corp.

3663 Greenwood Circle

Chalfont, PA 18914

215-962-9378

Contact Details

Rick Freeman

+1 570-468-2205

majormediasales@comcast.net

Company Website

https://www.thunderenergiescorp.com/

