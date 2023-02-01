TNRG Files A Reg A Offering, To Raise $75 million

ATLANTA, GA, --News Direct-- Thunder Energies Corp.

McapMediaWire -- THUNDER ENERGIES CORP. [OTC: TNRG] announces that on Friday, January 27, it filed for a Regulation A Offering under Securities & Exchange Commission rules.

Upon qualification by the SEC of the Regulation A Thunder Energies will aim to raise $75 million within the next 12 months from accredited investors through equity issuance. Individual investors must meet specific SEC buyer requirements to be allowed to purchase as part of the offering. The offering will be valid in all fifty states, as well as Washington DC and Puerto Rico. Canadian investors are also allowed.

TNRG's proposed offering is 15 million common shares at $5 each, for a total of $75 million – the maximum allowed under a Tier II SEC Reg A offering. The offering will be open, per SEC guidelines, for 12 months once it is qualified. Net proceeds to Thunder Energy are anticipated to be slightly more than $71 million if the offering is fully subscribed. Securities may be sold by the company, as issuer, or by licensed underwriters, or broker-dealers.

Ric Haynes, TNRG President, commented, in announcing the offering filing, "TNRG has a story to tell – which we are diligently working to have told through our various marketing and investor relations news. The TNRG story is that of a small business reorganized and placed on the fast track to becoming a large public entity.

"We have confirmed and reinforced our story with all our press releases. TNRG is on the move to appreciate.

"Thank You to our management team, our investors, and the general public for bringing this plan along to fruition. TNRG will be continuing an active and aggressive schedule of activities and proceedings over the next year."

This announcement does not supersede or otherwise alter or modify the Reg A filing. The company intends for proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes. Please refer to the filing and issuing prospectus for complete information.

For more information about Thunder Energies, its SEC filings, and business activities, please visit: www.thunderenergiescorp.com

Contents of this press release are provided for general information purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security of Thunder Energies Corporation ("TNRG") or its affiliates ("Security") in any jurisdiction. TNRG does not intend to solicit and IS not soliciting, any action with respect to any Security or any other contractual relationship with TNRG. Nothing in this press release or the Contents thereof, individually or taken in the aggregate, constitutes an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore or Japan or to US persons, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is unlawful.

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

