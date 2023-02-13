TNRG Leadership To Attend Mines & Money

ATLANTA, GA --News Direct-- Thunder Energies Corp.

McapMediaWire -- THUNDER ENERGIES CORP. [OTC: TNRG] announces that company leadership will be attending the strategic Mines & Money Investor Conference later this month in Miami, Florida as investors in potential future projects. The team will be joined by the geologists and business partners associated with its Nevada mining investment.

The conference is an investor driven event where publicly traded mining companies may present their projects and hopefully raise financial interest from attendees. Attending the conference as part of the TNRG delegation will be Eric McClendon, Inhouse Investment Banker; Frank White with mining property partner Fourth & One, Mathew White, an Independent Consultant; Rodney Zehner, an Independent Consultant and Bob Weicker, an independent professional geologist working with TNRG to develop its mining investments.

In early 2022, TNRG and Fourth & One entered into a joint venture and development agreement for a mining property in northeast Nevada. Fourth and One is a Denver, Colorado, investment vehicle for former NFL player Terrell Davis. Fourth & One presented the property to TNRG, and the two joined together for development.

The investment property is located near Elko, NV, The land is part of Kinsley Mountain, an active precious and heavy metal mining area. The acreage includes more than 2,000 acres of surface and subsurface ownership and mining claims, as well as a substantial quantity of water rights. Gold, silver, copper, lithium, mineral deposits have all been identified on the property by TNRG geologist Lane Griffin, as previously reported this past fall. The property is owned free and clear by the joint venture.

Mr. Davis stated, "We are, and have been excited to partner with TNRG to develop this substantial mining property. This property's development will help the joint venture to proceed to its next step – initial mining and exploration."

Story continues

Mr. Davis added, "As a TNRG shareholder as part of this venture, as well as business partner, the result is an expected win-win."

Ric Haynes, TNRG President, agreed with Mr. Davis' comments, stating "this conference is a perfect opportunity to showcase the professional work performed by TNRG leadership, and the independent geologists, to define, finance and prepare a property for commercial exploration."

TNRG is officially present as an investor. The team is exploring the opportunities to present a talk at a future Mines & Money Conference. These events are held annually in various locations around the world including Miami, London, and Australia.

For more information about Thunder Energies, its SEC filings, and business activities, please visit: www.thunderenergiescorp.com

Contents of this press release are provided for general information purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security of Thunder Energies Corporation ("TNRG") or its affiliates ("Security") in any jurisdiction. TNRG does not intend to solicit and IS not soliciting, any action with respect to any Security or any other contractual relationship with TNRG. Nothing in this press release or the Contents thereof, individually or taken in the aggregate, constitutes an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore or Japan or to US persons, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is unlawful.

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

CONTACT

Investor Relations

Rick Freeman

CMO

MAJORMEDIA INC

E: majormediasales@comcast.net

P: 570.468.2205

Donald R. Keer, P.E., Esq.

Corporate Counsel

Thunder Energies Corp.

3663 Greenwood Circle

Chalfont, PA 18914

215-962-9378

Contact Details

Rick Freeman

+1 570-468-2205

majormediasales@comcast.net

Company Website

https://www.thunderenergiescorp.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/tnrg-leadership-to-attend-mines-and-money-558535097