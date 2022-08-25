TNT: Couple suspected of meth mail scheme

Aug. 24—SUTTONS BAY — Suspects from a June drug bust were arraigned 86th District Court this month.

Robert Sonderman, 46, and his girlfriend, Hope Jackson, 43, were charged with multiple felony counts of drug possession and maintaining a drug house, a two year misdemeanor, after officers conducted a search warrant at their Cedar residence on June 16, according to Lieutenant Misty Long-Birgy from the Traverse Narcotics Team.

Earlier that month TNT detectives and the United States Postal Inspection Service said they discovered illegal substances being mailed to a home in Leelanau County, Long-Birgy said. After the detectives obtained a search warrant, reports said that the USPIS intercepted the package and found 7 oz. of crystal methamphetamine.

Additional drugs were found at Sonderman's house in Cedar, including methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, cocaine and fentanyl, Long-Birgy said. According to the detectives, Sonderman was not home at the time of the search, and had gone to Illinois to allegedly avoid arrest.

On Aug. 5, Sonderman was extradited back to Leelanau County and arraigned via Zoom, Long-Birgy said. He was charged with possession with the intent to deliver crystal methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, conducting criminal enterprise, and conspiracy to conduct criminal enterprise, all of which are felonies according to court records.

Records also showed that Sonderman was charged with maintaining a drug house, a two-year misdemeanor in the state of Michigan. He has been given a $100,000 cash bond based on these charges and is facing more than 70 years in prison if he is found guilty on all charges.

Jackson was arraigned on Aug. 23 on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a 10-year felony, possession of cocaine and possession of fentanyl, both four-year felonies and maintaining a drug house. She was given a personal recognizance bond of $75,000 and records indicate she is not allowed to contact Sonderman.

According to Long-Birgy, TNT detectives identified two additional suspects who were allegedly involved but they have not been arraigned on any charges related to this case as of Wednesday afternoon.

TNT said they believe that approximately seven pounds of methamphetamine were delivered to Sonderman and Jackson in Leelanau County in the past year. If sold by the gram, the street value total for northern Michigan would be $254,011.52, according to TNT estimates.

TNT was assisted in this case by USPIS, the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post.

Sonderman's next court date will be on Aug. 26 and Jackson's will be on Sept. 9, according to court records.