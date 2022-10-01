TNT: Drugs intercepted in the mail

Sep. 30—TRAVERSE CITY — Officials from the Traverse Narcotics Team said they intercepted pills and methamphetamine in the mail heading to a Grand Traverse County address.

In August, TNT officials said they concluded a joint investigation with the United States Postal Inspection Service after a search warrant granted opening a package that contained 16 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 30 unprescribed hydrocodone pills on the way to a residence near Traverse City.

The alleged recipients of the package were Charles Payne, 42, and Darlene Darcangelo, 60, said Michigan State Police Lieutenant Derrick Carroll in a MSP press release.

They were arraigned on Sept. 27 at the 86th District Court on charges of attempted possession of methamphetamine, attempted possession of hydrocodone and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, court records show. The records also said that both Payne and Darcangelo were given a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

Homeland Security Investigations assisted on this case, the release said.