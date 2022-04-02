TNT letters: Crime in Tacoma; a solution for street racing; Chris Rock’s slap

Tacoma crime

Re: “How to understand Tacoma’s crime increase — and fix it” (3/23/2022)

Regarding Matt Driscoll’s recent half-page opinion piece: Why does he ignore the value of parenting skills? What if kids are taught that littering is unacceptable! And how about treating others as you would have them treat you?

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Freedom requires responsibility. Criminal behavior is a choice — a hurtful choice with ugly, self-inflicted consequences.

So, like Crosby Stills and Nash said: We need to teach our children well.

Mike Miner, Bonney Lake

Gun violence

I have come to the conclusion most people confuse crime with gun violence. Most crimes are not committed by guns. And most gun violence is not committed by criminals. In fact, most gun deaths are suicides.

Here’s the thing that is missing:The police need to come out and stress the importance of stricter gun laws. States with the most lax gun laws are the same states with the highest percentage gun ownership and — no surprise here — the same states have higher rates of gun violence.

It is obvious that the best way to protect our police from death and injury from guns is fewer guns and much stronger gun laws.

John Whitmore, Gig Harbor

Street racing

Re: “Tacoma considers cracking down on street-racing spectators” (03/31/2022)

I acknowledge that street racing – and “drifting” – is a serious problem in Tacoma. I have been kept awake at night with the horrendous noise from their loud exhaust systems.

What these drivers need is a place to do their stunts and to let off steam. Why not build a track specifically for what they want to do?

Sure, this would be hard in the city, since there are too many residences that would still have to put up with all the noise. Perhaps away from residential areas, or even out in a more rural county area. Just a thought.

Peggy Thompson, Tacoma

Chris Rock’s slap

As we have struggled to absorb the complex implications of the “smack heard round the world” there is one critical point upon which all commentators are deafeningly silent — that Chris Rock “declined to press charges.”

As a former domestic violence prosecutor, I learned that a crime was a crime, regardless of whether the victim felt trespassed upon. The decision to charge someone with a crime should rest solely in the hands of prosecutors. And while a victim‘s input is helpful to determine how a case might be resolved, it is irresponsible to suggest that one offender could avoid accountability because a victim was too afraid to testify.

Perpetuating the notion that justice is arbitrary is just another unfortunate outcome of Will Smith’s unlawful act.

Joanna Monroe, Fircrest

Ukraine

Like all of us, I have been following the Ukraine crisis with feelings of shock and horror. However, there have been moments of grace and courage.

I’ll start with Zelensky — a real, genuine leader that has stood up to Putin. How refreshing to see a politician that is compassionate and articulate — not following money or power.

Then there are the people of Ukraine: I am so inspired by their love of homeland and determination to keep freedom alive. I’m also inspired by the countries that have stepped up to feed, house and comfort the millions escaping the war.

As a teacher, I see the frightening story of war coming to us in real time. Please, do what you can to support these brave people.

Nancy Glen, Tacoma