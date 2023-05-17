TNT by the numbers: 2022 saw an increase in drug-related arrests

May 17—TRAVERSE CITY — The region is seeing more illegal drugs, including fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 100 times more potent than morphine.

A recent report by Traverse Narcotics Team showed 308 new investigations, 205 arrested suspects, 157 search warrants and seized drugs with a street value more than $775,000 in 2022, according to TNT commander Lt. Misty Long-Birgy.

The team also made significantly more arrests in 2022.

Approximately a third of those arrests took place in Grand Traverse County, with the remainder in Benzie, Antrim, Wexford, Osceola, Missaukee, Leelanau and Kalkaska.

And the drug they've seen the most is fentanyl, Long-Birgy said.

Overdose deaths reached a total of 3,089 in Michigan in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

TNT reported investigating 29 overdoses and 20 overdose deaths specifically in Northwest Michigan in 2022.

A key reason for these deaths is variable contents of "active substance" in imitation and press pills that are sold on the market, Long-Birgy said.

TNT said it works to get those drugs out of the region and made a total of 40 arrests related to fentanyl in 2022.

In total, TNT seized approximately 163 grams of fentanyl that year, totaling just under $22,000. Long-Birgy said this value is just an estimate, given how the cost of it can vary, based on the area where it is purchased.

Last December, Long-Birgy said her team identified a person who had been contributing to this large supply of fentanyl in the area. Their investigation ultimately led to the arrest of a Traverse City dealer.

That work is helpful to local law enforcement agencies, such as the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, and they often collaborate on these cases.

The sheriff's office, for example, will often refer information it gets in a drug-related crime to TNT to assist in their investigations. The agency assigns two detectives to TNT, which is a multijurisdictional team managed by the Michigan State Police.

"The resources that the team brings, and the systems they have in place for illegal narcotics investigations, is very important to investigations in northern Michigan," Capt. Chris Clark said.

TNT is not alone in the quest to end fentanyl trafficking in Michigan.

Earlier this month, the Detroit Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration shared results from its latest bust, called Operation Last Mile.

"Fentanyl is the greatest threat to Americans today," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said. "It kills more Americans between the ages of 18 to 45 than terrorism, than car accidents, than cancer, than COVID.

"It kills nearly 200 Americans every day. And the number of children under 14 dying from fentanyl poisoning has increased at an alarming rate."

In this most recent operation, the DEA said it tracked distribution networks across the U.S. that were connected to the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels. This operation was comprised of 1,436 investigations conducted in the past year.

Ultimately, Milgram reported the total operation resulted in 3,337 arrests, seizure of 44 million fentanyl pills, more than 6,500 pounds of fentanyl powder, more than 91,000 pounds of methamphetamine, 8,497 firearms and more than $100 million.

The Detroit Division was responsible for 16 of those arrests, seizure of 20,636 pills, 151 pounds of powder, $5,809,597, 201 pounds of methamphetamine and 360 firearms.

Milgram estimated that amount of fentanyl seized by the Detroit DEA could have provided a deadly dose to more than 3.8 million people.

For TNT, curbing the amount of fentanyl in the area also requires educating the public, as well as conducting drug busts.

Long-Birgy said they've spent time and resources sending officers into local communities to talk about the dangers of fentanyl, opioids, methamphetamine, heroin and prescription medications.

"TNT is dedicated to educating the public about the dangers of drug addiction," its 2022 annual report noted.

In the course of a year, TNT provided 22 presentations, 58 community meetings and 99 trainings, reaching a total of 1,368 attendees.

Drugs were not the only problem Long-Birgy's team tackled in 2022.

In addition to seizing three-quarters of a million dollars worth of drugs, the report said they seized $36,566 in vehicles, $113,371.75 in cash, $1,500 in foreign currency $6,576.04 in personal property and $850 in weapons.

These totals were all significantly more than what was seized in 2020 and 2021, with the exception of $1,050 worth of weapons in 2020, the report said.

"TNT is never without work and the past several years of increased activity, particularly overdoses and overdose deaths, gives no indication that we are likely to slow down," Long-Birgy said.