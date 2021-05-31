TNT, other agencies track down fugitive

May 31—ASHLAND — The Tri-State Narcotics Task Force announced Friday that a West Virginia man wanted since March has been apprehended on Carter Avenue, according to a news release.

Antonio C. Roan, 27, of Tornado, has been dodging warrants for second-degree assault, second-degree escape, first-degree criminal mischief, simple possession of meth and "a slew of other misdemeanor drug and traffic offenses," according to the release.

After conducting surveillance in Flatwoods and Ashland, the TNT and the Boyd County Sheriff's Office closed in on Roan at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the release stated.

At the time of the collar on Carter, officers found heroin on Roan, the release stated.

Roan was booked and lodged at the Boyd County Detention Center.

The Flatwoods Police Department also assisted in the investigation.

The TNT consists of the DEA, the Boyd County Sheriff's, the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, the Russell Police Department and the Raceland Police Department. It covers Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Wayne and Cabell counties.

Roan's arrest started with an anonymous tip — Boyd Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods thanks all members of the community for helping combat the war on drugs. Anyone with any information about illegal drug trafficking can leave anonymous tips on the tip line at (606) 939-4023 or the office directly at (606) 739-5135.