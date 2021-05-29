To fight climate change, Europe bets big on hydrogen power but questions remain

Melissa Rossi
·Contributor
·8 min read
A hydrogen-powered train
Passengers boarding a hydrogen-powered train in Leipzig, Germany. (Peter Endig/DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, a dazzling light show of swirling windmills and dancing suns projected onto the Eiffel Tower announced France’s entry into the hydrogen age with the words “Le Paris de l’hydrogène” flashing in blue at the tower’s base.

“For the first time in history, the Eiffel Tower was lit with hydrogen!” tweeted French finance minister Bruno Le Maire. And the show itself, which culminated in the tower being illuminated in a brilliant lime hue, was powered by green hydrogen, the type made from wind and solar power, which is in short supply.

But not everyone was happy. International hydrogen expert Michael Liebreich, founder of energy research group Bloomberg New Energy Finance, slammed the display as one of the “stupidest things” he’d witnessed because of the light show’s gross inefficiency.

“They took electricity and generated hydrogen, with a 50 percent [energy] loss, then used the hydrogen to generate electricity with another 25 percent loss, and then lit up the Eiffel Tower — they literally took electricity to make the hydrogen to make electricity with a 75 percent loss — just to be able to say that they’ve lit up the Eiffel Tower with hydrogen,” Liebreich told Yahoo News.

While many in the European Union have hailed hydrogen power as a solution to the climate change crisis, the best uses for green hydrogen from renewable sources are being hotly debated in the continent’s push to transition to a scarce and currently expensive resource as a replacement for carbon-based energy, Liebreich said. That hasn’t stopped the EU from putting over $500 billion on the table to fund green hydrogen projects.

As a commodity billed by some as nothing short of the savior of life on Earth, hydrogen has quickly risen to become seen as the energy source of the future.

“Simply put, you can’t reach climate change objectives if you don’t use hydrogen,” former EU energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs, who researches hydrogen's potential at the Florence School of Regulation, told Yahoo News.

Made by electrolyzing water and separating out the oxygen, green hydrogen is currently so expensive to produce, requiring huge amounts of renewable electricity, that it is called “the champagne of the energy transition,” said Felix Heilmann, an energy researcher in E3G's Berlin office.

Employing hydrogen to power cars or even trains, Heilmann said, is like pouring a bottle of bubbly in a lake, “and saying, ‘I’ve made the water a bit fancier,’ but you also wasted the champagne.”

Yet employing low-carbon forms of hydrogen is a central plank in Europe’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent over 1990 levels by the year 2030, and will increasingly play a role if the continent can achieve its bigger goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

“We need hydrogen for certain things that require giving energy in a gas form or liquid form,” American economist Jeremy Rifkin, author ofThe Hydrogen Economy,” told Yahoo News, specifying “the industries that require a huge amount of heat, like steel and cement. We’re also going to need it for certain forms of transport” — such as long-haul trucks. “Sixteen-wheelers,” he predicts, “they’re all going hydrogen.”

A hydrogen fuel cell car
A hydrogen fuel cell car is displayed at the British Invention Show in 2009. (Max Nash/AFP via Getty Images)

As the 2002 publication date of Rifkin’s book attests, the idea of transitioning to green hydrogen as a way of weaning the world off its dependence on carbon-based sources of energy is not new.

“We’ve seen waves of interest in hydrogen before,” said Washington, D.C.-based Nicholas Kumleben, hydrogen specialist at Greenmantle, a geopolitical advisory firm. “What makes me a lot more confident in it this time around is the political support for it, especially in Europe.”

And that support only grew when earlier this month, the International Energy Agency told countries around the world to halt all new investment in fossil fuels. The IEA also recommended the “immediate and massive deployment of all available clean and efficient energy technologies,” including low-carbon types of hydrogen, and urged “a major global push to accelerate innovation.”

Europe was ahead of that curve. Solar and wind energy already provide about a third of the electricity continent-wide, and numerous hydrogen power projects have popped up over the past year. But debate still rages on the question of whether Europe can produce enough hydrogen to meet its energy goals and what activities green hydrogen should power.

Falko Ueckerdt, senior scientist at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, warns that “for the next 10 to 15 years [green] hydrogen will be really, really scarce” and that it is not a one-size-fits-all solution. There’s no case for using it for things like cars, trains, home heating and other applications where direct electricity can do the job, Ueckerdt said. The institute recently released a much-lauded report, showing green hydrogen’s usefulness in activities like chemical and steel production, shipping and other hard-to-decarbonize sectors.

“There are four or five absolute no-regret, must-have hydrogen sectors,” Ueckerdt said, and “they’re sucking all the hydrogen supply by themselves.” Liebreich concurs, and is so adamant about what applications are appropriate that he’s created a hydrogen hierarchy ladder, often referenced by energy experts.

As the hydrogen craze proliferates, that scarcity is sure to increase. At present, hydrogen from wind power is being made atop former oil rigs in the North Sea, and new plants to make it are being built in Spain, one large electrolyzation plant being a Saudi Aramco co-venture with the Spanish utility Iberdrola. Across the Iberian peninsula, upcoming projects from ceramics factories to Barcelona's bus system will be powered by hydrogen. Hydrogen fuel-cell trains glide through German forests and past French vineyards. Known as a “hydrogen village,” Winlaton, England plans to pipe in hydrogen to power everything from heating to stoves.

A wholesale transitioning to hydrogen power also means retrofitting existing pipelines, another expensive venture, and pumping hydrogen to homes and cities also carries safety risks.

A biomass silo and a wind turbine
A biomass silo and a wind turbine contribute energy to a hybrid power plant near Schenkenberg, Germany. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)

“That is not safe,” Justin Mikulka, author of “Bomb Trains,” said of the prospect of creating hydrogen villages and converting pipelines. “Those were not designed to be used for hydrogen. And so everything has to be retrofit, or you’re going to be looking at leaks in buildings, which is the last thing you want, because hydrogen is very flammable.”

Still with carbon emissions continuing their steep rise and global temperatures poised to rise above the 1.5 degree Celsius threshold beyond which scientists warn the planet will suffer myriad devastating consequences, green hydrogen continues to be seen as part of the solution.

“Hydrogen definitely has an important role to play in EU energy, decarbonization and achieving climate neutrality by 2050,” said Eleonora Moro of E3G’s Brussels office, who with Heilmann has published fact sheets for the hydrogen-curious public. “But it isn’t the green savior or the silver bullet that it’s being portrayed in many contexts.”

Critics of the push toward hydrogen power say that the urgency of doing so is being hyped by lobbyists for the industry.

“What the hydrogen lobby wants, and the European Commission and national governments are facilitating, is to create a huge market for hydrogen,” said Belén Balanyá of watchdog group Corporate Europe Observatory, which recently documented the gas industry’s lobbying efforts in expanding the hydrogen market. “They are inflating the need so much, that if it goes their way will be hugely problematic.” The hydrogen lobby, of which Hydrogen Europe is a leader, “managed to build an impressive pipeline of projects that they wanted to build,” said Gniewomir Flis, senior hydrogen adviser for German think tank Agora Energiewende. That began in earnest in December 2019, when the EU unveiled the European Green Deal. “They just swooped in and said, ‘Hey, you’re looking for a green recovery. You’re looking for deep decarbonization.’ And they sold the story where Europe can become a leader in renewable hydrogen. ‘Look how many projects we have here. Just give us the money and the permits, and we’ll get to work.’”

Over the coming years, as society transitions away from fossil fuels, electricity from wind and solar required to make green hydrogen could become a scarce commodity, said Urs Maier, senior associate in energy and infrastructure at Berlin-based Agora Transport Transformation. “So we need to use that electricity as efficiently as possible, which is why we are saying that everywhere where you could use electricity directly [instead of using the electricity to make green hydrogen], you should really do that,” Maier said.

With hydrogen commuter trains being increasingly utilized to connect the backwaters of Western Europe, Maier believes that's not the optimal route, since trains would be more efficient if electrified or battery-powered. “Hydrogen trains need at least twice as much electricity per kilometer as you need using electricity from batteries,” he said.

While there’s plenty of optimism about making the leap from fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy, the consensus among critics is that green hydrogen, while certainly an important factor in Europe’s energy mix, shouldn’t be touted as the answer to climate change.

“Hydrogen proponents often highlight its versatility by comparing it to a Swiss Army knife of decarbonization,” said analyst Flis of Agora Energiewende, adding, “Swiss Army knives can be useful, but for complex problems, purpose-built tools are better.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Canadian telecoms regulator's latest ruling spells 'dark period' for smaller operators

    Two recent decisions by Canada's telecom regulator are freezing out competition in the country's highly concentrated industry, critics argue, making it even harder to bring down prices for mobile and internet service. For years, Canadian consumers have complained about high cellular bills, which rank among the steepest in the world, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government has threatened to take action if the providers failed to cut bills by 25%. On Thursday the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) ruled that it would not significantly lower the rates that small companies must pay to access the high-speed broadband networks of larger rivals, including BCE Inc, Telus Corp and Rogers Communications Inc, known as the Big Three.

  • Bennett to announce he's joining opposition to form new Israeli government, oust Netanyahu

    The leader of right-wing Yamina party Naftali Bennett could announce as early as Sunday that he is joining opposition leader Yair Lapid to form a power-sharing government in Israel, sources familiar with the issue tell Axios.Why it matters: If a new "change government" will be formed, Bennett will be prime minister and will bring an end to 12 years of Benjamin Netanyahu rule. Such a development could end the political crisis that led to four consecutive elections in two years.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFlashback: Three weeks ago, Lapid was on the verge of forming a power-sharing government that would see Bennett serve first as prime minister for two years before Lapid rotates into the job. But Bennett backtracked amid the Gaza conflict.Driving the news: Bennett met Lapid on Thursday and according to several press reports told Lapid he wants to join a power-sharing government, but still needs to get other members of his party behind him, mainly his deputy Ayelet Shaked.Bennett held consultations on Saturday night (local time) with Shaked and other close confidants. What to watch: On Sunday morning, he will hold a meeting with all the members of Knesset from his party to hear their views on the possibility of joining a "change government."The big picture: If a new government is formed, it will be the most wide-ranging coalition ever formed in Israel.Such a government will be highly fragile, avoid controversial issues, take all decisions in consensus and focus on the economy, post-COVID-19 relief and stabilization of the Gaza ceasefire. Even such an agreed-upon agenda will be very hard to implement and the government could fall apart within months.What's next: Lapid's mandate for forming a government expires on Wednesday. If Bennett announces he's joining the "change government," Lapid wants to sign all coalition agreements by Wednesday, notify Israeli President Reuven Rivlin he managed to form and swear in the new government as early as next Monday. This gives Netanyahu another week to try and sabotage the new government and prevent Lapid and Bennett from mastering the majority they need.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 12 signs of long COVID to discuss with your doctor

    Because there are no formal guidelines for diagnosing long COVID, doctors depend on patients to spot the signs and describe all their symptoms.

  • The Southwest's climate warning: Drought, wildfire risk and rising temperatures

    One of the fastest-warming regions of the U.S. is the Southwest — and that region, plus the broader West, is stuck in its most expansive and intense drought of the 21st century.Why it matters: Studies show that a warming climate is exacerbating the drought, and in some ways may be triggering it in the first place. That means the Southwest is drying out — and California's large wildfires could start as soon as next month.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAnd one climate researcher says California's Sierra Nevada Mountains saw one of the fastest snow melt-outs in history this year. The drought situation is particularly severe in the Colorado River Basin and northern California. Scientists and public officials are warning that the California wildfire season is likely to be severe, due to the combination of dry vegetation and above-average temperatures. This one comes on the heels of the worst fire season in state history, which turned the skies above San Francisco a "Blade Runner" orange last year. The big picture: Some parts of the world are already getting close to, or have slipped beyond, the Paris agreement's temperature limit that scientists warned about in a report last week. As Earth's temperatures tick upwards, closer to the Paris guardrail of 1.5°C (2.7°F) above preindustrial levels, some parts of the world are already warming by much greater amounts, from the Southwestern U.S. to the Arctic. These areas are seeing destructive impacts that are mounting. Details: California's Sierra Nevada Mountains show what climate change can do as it worsens. The mountain snowpack, which provides 30% of the state's water supply annually, has vanished about two months ahead of schedule. Water runoff from snow melt has been paltry, and major reservoirs like Lake Oroville are running even lower than they did during the record drought from 2012-2016.Climate change is playing a key role in the drought, by boosting temperatures and increasing the loss of water to the atmosphere. Much of the snow went directly from frozen form back into the air, rather than melting into runoff.Warming is also thought to be leading to increasing chances of dry fall seasons in the Golden State and shortened rainy seasons, according to Daniel Swain, a climate researcher at UCLA and the Nature Conservancy.Craig Clements, who studies wildfires at San Jose State University, warns that large wildfires typically not seen until late summer in California could occur this year as early as June. Vegetation is at near record dry levels for this time of year, he said. "We are starting off in a more dire situation than we typically would for June," Clements told Axios.Context: The worsening drought and potentially devastating wildfire season is not an isolated occurrence for California and other Southwestern states. Climate studies have consistently shown that as the world continues to warm, the Southwest will become drier and hotter. This is worrisome, given the likelihood of increased stress on water resources amid a population boom in states such as Arizona and Nevada.Although it's interspersed with short intervals of wetter years, parts of the West, including California, are suffering through an emerging, human-caused "megadrought" that began in 2000. Studies show this drought, measured using soil moisture data and tree rings, is the second-worst in the past 1,200 years. What they're saying: "This current drought has quickly accelerated, and is now on par (if not worse) than the extreme and in some cases record-breaking drought that occurred just 5 years ago in California," Swain said. What's next: If the world does not steeply reduce greenhouse gas emissions starting in this decade, more areas will warm to near or above the Paris limits, until the global average arrives at that level as well. This threatens to unleash catastrophic impacts, such as the melting of parts of the Antarctic Ice Sheet. For now, the drought and likely severe wildfire season in the West offer an unfortunate preview of what may come next. Go deeper:Earth may temporarily hit Paris climate limit in next 5 yearsA very, very, very dry future for the U.S. WestDrought stokes fears of severe fire season in WestMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Tennis-Sabalenka overcomes early scare to advance at Roland Garros

    PARIS (Reuters) -Third seed Aryna Sabalenka moved into the second round of the French Open with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Croatian qualifier Ana Konjuh on Court Suzanne-Lenglen on Sunday. Sabalenka, who is seeking her maiden Grand Slam title, sent out a warning earlier this month when she won the Madrid Open but she started on the back foot when she was broken in the first game and soon found herself 4-2 down in 20 minutes. However, Sabalenka doubled down and found her bearings before her aggression came to the fore as she created angles to open up the court and capitalise with powerful winners to take a 5-4 lead.

  • How the VA Is Pushing Vets Into the Opioid Abyss

    GettyDavid Parker, whose 12-year military career included deployments as a Marine to Iraq and Afghanistan, was getting out of his car last July at the Veterans Health Administration outpatient clinic in Fort Collins, Colorado, to seek treatment for his injured back when it suddenly gave out. Courtesy David Parker His body below his waist went numb. His face hit the pavement, and he lost control of his bowels.As a former military service member, he is one of more than nine million Americans who get medical care from the VA system, the federal government’s sprawling array of 170 hospitals and more than 1,000 clinics. Parker, who is 34, was transported to the hospital in an ambulance and was given a week’s worth of the opiate codeine as part of his treatment.He regretted what happened next.“You were supposed to take, like, two a day, max, and I was taking—I think, like, by the fifth day, I was taking four. Four or five a day,” he told The Daily Beast. “I was popping them like Skittles.”Military Veterans Exposed to Toxic Burn Pit Fumes Set to Get Bipartisan Boost Parker worried about becoming addicted. That’s why, the next month, after a cross-country move—when he went to an East Coast VA hospital for a pancreatic cancer screening and complained about his aching back—he was adamant that he not be given opiates. Staff gave him a pill that they said was ibuprofen, he claimed. In 20 minutes, his back felt great. Courtesy Todd Doyle “Whatever that ibuprofen was, I need to get that prescribed,” Parker said he told the doctor.“Well, it’s codeine,” the doctor replied, according to Parker.He was stunned. He did not want opiates, for fear of addiction, and he said he had informed the nurse of that very concern. Yet he said he was given them anyway.Although officials at the VA could not speak to Parker’s individual case due to privacy concerns, a spokesperson did tell The Daily Beast that the facility in question “follows standard guidelines for the safe prescribing of opioids and routinely monitors facility and provider level prescribing patterns.” They added that the facility was well below national targets for prescribing opioids.But among former military members, Parker’s experience is far from unique, interviews and a review of recent audits of VA care show. And even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to dominate the public-health conversation in America, veterans and their advocates say the agency needs to do more to rein in opioids before it’s too late.The Veterans Administration has come under withering criticism in recent years for contributing to the nation’s opioid epidemic. A decade ago, the VA prescribed opioids to one out of every four veterans in its care, according to government statistics. Due to injuries endured in combat, veterans are more likely than civilians to be dealing with serious pain. But the staggering number of prescriptions caused grave concerns.Critics included the American Legion, one of the nation’s largest veterans’ groups, which in 2015 reported, “Overuse of opiate prescriptions clearly creates problems for veterans within the VA health-care system.”Floyd Meshad, a Vietnam War veteran who runs the nonprofit National Veterans Foundation based in Los Angeles, California, opposes long-term opioid therapy for veterans in general. “If you get opioids and you stay on or get hooked, you don’t know if you’re better or not. You don’t feel anything,” he told The Daily Beast.Meshad asserted the VA has a history of not examining other treatment options: “The VA’s primary treatment is chemical treatment,” he said.It should be noted that the VA has succeeded in reducing opioid use among veterans as the opioid crisis gained national consciousness. In the past eight years, the agency has cut opioid prescriptions by 64 percent, from more than 679,000 in 2012 to 247,000 in 2020. It reduced the number of patients receiving opioids and benzodiazepines together, a combination that has often led to death, by 87 percent in the same timeframe. Officials credit the expanded use of alternative therapies and treatments, like acupuncture and cognitive behavioral therapy; the VA has also benefited from “aggressively emphasizing the safe and responsible use of prescription opioids,” according to a report issued by the VA’s Office of Public and Intergovernmental Affairs.In 2013, the VA launched its Opioid Safety Initiative, and in 2018, according to Dr. Friedhelm Sandbrink, the Acting National Program Director for Pain Management, it hired pharmacists trained to educate doctors who may be overprescribing opioids on best practices. It also instituted revised procedures that are supposed to reduce the chance for addiction. The procedures include doing a behavioral assessment of veterans to check for a family or personal history of addiction before prescribing opioids, conducting urinalysis tests for illicit use, obtaining documented informed consent from veterans in which they are warned that opioid use could kill them, and following up with patients prescribed opioids for long amounts of time.The changes reflected a shift in the VA’s thinking around opioids, according to Dr. Sandbrink. “I think we realized even more that the risks of opioid medications probably outweigh the benefits for many patients,” he told The Daily Beast.But Inspector General reports over the past year show VA facilities nationwide are still putting scores of veterans on opioids without first following their own safeguards.According to a Daily Beast review of dozens of audits, VA staffers are failing to assess veteran patients for risks like a family or personal history of addiction prior to prescribing opioids. They aren’t consistently obtaining documented informed consent from veterans in which they are warned that their opioid use could kill them. They often aren’t obtaining urinalysis tests to check for illicit use, or conducting follow-ups with patients on opioids for long terms. All of these procedures were outlined in the VA’s own updated clinical practical guidelines in 2017, and some also appeared in internal directives issued in 2009 and 2020.VA officials painted a different picture of the status quo.“The VA has been recognized by many as a leader in the pain management field for the responsible use of opioids as well as in the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder, and the department is sharing its knowledge and experience with federal and local governments and across the nation’s health-care networks,” a spokesperson told The Daily Beast in response to the audit findings.Yet the audits indicate that the VA is still falling short. Most of the reports, published in the second half of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, documented dramatic shortcomings in checking veterans for whether they were at risk to become addicted to opioids. In the 28 audits released with the new procedures, only five medical centers—including Tomah, Wisconsin, Dayton, Ohio, and Saginaw, Michigan—were found to have assessed all of their patients for risks like a history of addiction prior to prescribing opioids. Only three consistently obtained documented informed consent from veterans to confirm they knew that opioid therapy can carry deadly risks. And only eight audits found VA facilities that conducted routine follow-ups with all of their patients on opioids.A spokesman for the VA Inspector General declined to comment on the patterns in the audits or on individual cases. The VA’s Office of Public Affairs also said it would not comment on specific cases, citing patient confidentiality concerns. Sandbrink argued that the VA’s national levels for obtaining documented informed consent and testing veterans’ urine are much higher than the levels found in the audits, though the study he referred to was conducted exclusively by employees of the VA.The VA facilities in Montgomery and Tuskegee, Alabama, performed as poorly as anywhere in the country, according to the audits. Practitioners at two clinics and a hospital failed to screen over two-thirds of veterans for a family or personal history of substance abuse. Only 45 percent were checked for addiction behaviors that suggest out-of-control drug use. And 79 percent were not given a form that confirms they understand that their opioid prescriptions pose deadly risks.“The [Office of the Inspector General] observed significant concerns with medication management of long-term opioid therapy,” the inspectors reported.Officials cited a shortage of providers and recruiting challenges due to their rural location as reasons they did not comply with behavioral assessments. They said they were not aware that requirements were in place to obtain veterans’ documented informed consent acknowledging that opioid therapy could kill them.At a Kansas City, Missouri, VA hospital, the Inspector General reported, staff failed to check 64 percent of patients for histories of drug abuse.”Deficiencies with aberrant behavior risk assessment, urine drug testing, informed consent, patient follow-up, and quality measure oversight… may have resulted in providers prescribing opioids for patients at high risk for misuse,” auditors wrote.Hospital officials told auditors, according to the report, that “because [opioid] risk assessments were often documented by other clinicians during varied episodes of care, providers believed requirements were met.” Nevertheless, the Inspector General recommended that the hospital revise its procedures and ensure patients are checked for increased chances of addiction.Many facilities were found to have failed to check the urine of a significant number of patients on long-term opioid therapy for illicit use. Auditors found that Madison, Wisconsin’s VA hospital failed to test 55 percent of patients. Officials told auditors that they were unaware of the requirement. This was not unusual: only seven of the 28 audits found hospitals consistently obtained urine drug tests, and many cited a lack of awareness or inattention to detail as the reasons for their failings.A few VA facilities, like in Chicago, Illinois, and Birmingham, Alabama, failed to document justifications for prescribing anti-anxiety benzodiazepines at the same time as opioids—a combination that exponentially increases the chances of fatal overdose. Officials in Chicago told auditors that they trusted that clinicians who prescribed opioids reviewed the notes of clinicians who had prescribed the same veterans benzodiazepines, but acknowledged there was no evidence they had discussed the risks and benefits with patients, or provided justification for it. Birmingham officials stated that clinicians did not pay attention to the requirements.Other VA medical centers around the country responded to the auditors with different reasons for their failures. Officials at the Madison and North Chicago facilities claimed they were unaware that monitoring requirements were in place to check for things like a history of substance abuse and adherence to long-term opioid therapy through urine drug testing. An official at the Danville, Illinois, center said that all of their long-term opioid therapy oversight stopped in general because medical staff had higher priorities. An official in Wichita, Kansas, stated that filling out separate progress notes was tedious, resulting in providers not consistently obtaining documented informed consent from veterans in which they are warned that their opioid use could kill them.The Inspector General does not review every hospital each year, and has only begun publishing checks on these opioid prescription protocols in the past 11 months. But they offer a rare snapshot into whether VA medical staff have been examining patients for their risk of addiction.Despite the extensive failures found by inspectors, the agency may be shifting resources. As of last fall, it was moving on from questioning opioid therapy to another major concern: medication prescribed to treat COVID, according to a VA official. The public may never know how other VA facilities perform on checking for a history of addiction or obtaining documented informed consent from veterans about the fatal risks of opioid treatment.After Corey Troyer’s dad died of an opioid overdose in June 2011, Troyer went to his father’s house and found four different bottles of opioids. He checked the dates and discovered that they were all prescribed within three months of each other by the VA near his home in Tacoma, Washington, he said. Troyer’s dad John had a history of opioid addiction, for which he was in rehab from 2006 to 2008, he added.Troyer is unsure whether the VA asked about his father’s history of addiction prior to prescribing him opioids, but he believes that regardless, the institution is to blame for his death.“The VA just likes to throw medication at people to try to make them better instead of finding the root cause of what is actually wrong,” he said. The VA Puget Sound Healthcare System did not respond to requests for comment for this story.Merrie Brundage has a similar beef. Her late husband, Paul, who served in Vietnam, turned to the Augusta, Georgia, VA in 2009 to treat his neck pain, back pain, and PTSD. He was prescribed the opioids hydrocodone and tramadol, as well as muscle relaxants and antidepressants, she recalled. Brundage’s husband had a history of substance abuse, and progress notes issued by the VA—and reviewed by The Daily Beast—reflect that they knew he had one and that “his drug of choice [was] Opiates.” That didn’t prevent doctors from dispensing them to him anyway, according to Brundage.Brundage’s husband started abusing his medications, especially his opiates, and getting extra pills from coworkers, which Brundage said she told the VA many times. The doctors still didn’t change anything about his regimen, she claims.After gashing his head one morning in the fall of 2011 after taking an excessive amount of his antidepressant and his daughter’s muscle relaxants, Paul Brundage walked outside, fell into a retention pond, and drowned. The death certificate prepared by the Georgia Department of Human Resources said that the combination of pills was deadly.“Everything went south when he started going to the VA,” Brundage said. Even though her husband died in part from taking pills he was not prescribed, she still blames the agency for reawakening and enabling his addictive behavior. “As far as I’m concerned, they killed him.”The Augusta VA declined to comment on Brundage’s story, citing patient privacy concerns.Alex S. Bennett, a principal investigator at New York University’s School of Global Health who is conducting a four-year study on opioid use and misuse in the veteran community, said that making an array of resources and services accessible is key to reducing the risk of overdoses.Because many veterans have been injured in the line of duty and experience chronic, long-term pain, they are more susceptible to suffer from opioid dependence and overdose, he said, adding that he believes the VA has made improvements in curbing addiction.Veterans facing difficulties adjusting back to civilian life can encounter homelessness, unemployment, and post-traumatic stress disorder—all factors associated with a heightened risk of opioid overdose.“Oftentimes we look at the drug as the root of evil or good… and really it’s everything else. It’s the housing, it’s the mental health, it’s the physical health. So I think rather than focusing on the drugs as much, we need to focus on the whole person, the whole veteran,” Bennett said.Trump Came This Close to Making the Opioid Crisis More HellishGetting veterans off opioids after they’ve been prescribed them is difficult and risky. In a study of over a million veterans who received opioid prescriptions from the VA in fiscal years 2013 and 2014, veterans were found to die in greater numbers from overdose or suicide after stopping treatment, with heightened risk the longer patients were treated before stopping.Meanwhile, the VA Office of the Inspector General continues to publish audits that examine VA oversight of opioid treatment. The most recent report was published on May 27. And veterans are continuing to speak out, enraged at what they see as an institutional failure.Todd Doyle was in the Air Force from 1989 to 2013. He was prescribed sleeping pills, muscle relaxants, antidepressants, antihistamines, opioids, and opiates by the Reno, Nevada, VA, after his service to treat post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as disk degeneration in his back, he said.Doyle became concerned about the combination of medications he was on, noting he was on so many different ones that he stored them in a tote bag. He finally believed he needed to see a non-VA doctor when, while under the influence of the cocktail of medications prescribed to him, he passed out in the middle of the aisle of a Safeway drug store, he recalled. His wife and son had to carry him to the car.A spokesperson for the Reno VA declined to comment, as did Doyle’s doctor from the VA, both citing patient confidentiality.Doyle has since switched to a civilian doctor and weaned himself off opioids, but remains stunned at the hole he found himself in.“I mean, literally, I felt like they were just gonna prescribe stuff until I was dead,” he said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Exclusive: UK vaccine passport plans to be scrapped

    Plans to make Covid-19 passports a legal requirement for large events are set to be dropped, The Telegraph understands. Officials working on the review into Covid-19 status certification believe there is no chance the law will be changed to mandate their use within the UK. “It’s not a case of ‘it’s finely balanced’. It’s not going to happen,” said one well-placed government source close to the review. “Everyone says it’s dead.” It comes as ministers examine data to determine whether the lifting of restrictions can continue as planned from June 21 in England, when it was hoped that the public would be able to return in greater numbers to mass events such as football matches and concerts. The Government first expressed interest in Covid passports in February, when a review into their use domestically was launched as part of Boris Johnson's reopening roadmap for England. Since then, ministers defined such checks as showing proof of three things: having had a Covid jab, a recent negative test, or antibodies after catching the virus. Ethical concerns Showing proof of a jab has become accepted for international travel, given that some countries demand evidence for entry, and UK travellers are already able to do so via the NHS app. However, their use within the UK is much more controversial, with critics warning that making people show proof of their medical status for social events raises serious ethical questions.

  • Tarzan actor Joe Lara, diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara among seven presumed dead in Tennessee plane crash

    All passengers are presumed dead

  • Ex-US health official claims virus lab leaks happen ‘all the time’

    ‘If Covid originated in a Wuhan lab, it would take a whistleblower for truth to come out,’ he says

  • More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

    The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school — one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation said in a news release that the remains were confirmed last weekend with the help of ground-penetrating radar. More bodies may be found because there are more areas to search on the school grounds, Casimir said Friday.

  • Covid: Vietnam detects new UK-Indian variant, health officials say

    The mutation, a combination of the Indian and UK variants, is described by officials as "very dangerous".

  • Brazilians stage nationwide protests against Bolsonaro’s Covid response

    Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets to condemn President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the Covid crisis

  • Matt Gaetz says $155k to close on yacht with his fiancee ‘went missing’

    ‘Rep Gaetz and Ms Luckey were the target of a financial crime,’ a spokesperson for Mr Gaetz told WFLA, saying he was ‘targeted by malicious actors’

  • UK PM Boris Johnson marries fiancee in private ceremony

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has married his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, in a small private ceremony that came at the end of a tumultuous week during which a former top aide said he was unfit for office. The couple wed Saturday at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of friends and family, Johnson's office said Sunday, confirming newspaper reports that were published overnight. Photos taken after the ceremony in the garden of the prime minister's residence showed Symonds in a long white dress and floral headband.

  • Somaliland elections: Could polls help gain recognition?

    Somaliland is hoping that elections will boost its chances of gaining international recognition.

  • Tampa may have more offensive talent than Nashville, but Canes expect similar grind

    “It might be tighter in this series than the other series,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

  • Remains of more than 200 children found at site of Canadian indigenous school in ‘heartbreaking’ tragedy

    Justin Trudeau says discovery is ‘painful reminder’ of country’s historic treatment of indigenous people

  • Texas Republicans push forward strict voting rights bill after marathon debate

    The bill will almost certainly pass the GOP-majority House and be signed into law by the governor

  • Tips on visiting the ballpark as Orioles lift capacity limits at Camden Yards

    Starting June 1, more fans are allowed at Camden Yards as capacity limits will be lifted. But there are still a few things to keep in mind before heading to the ballpark. Joining us with more is Orioles Senior Vice President of Administration & Experience, Greg Bader.

  • Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland looking for volunteers

    Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland is getting ready to unbox and they are now putting out the call for volunteers. Joining us with more is Deputy Executive Director of Operations at Meals on Wheels, Nick Kirley