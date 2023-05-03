'Toad patrol' rescues 260 amphibians from busy road

Toad

A night-time 'toad patrol' has saved 260 amphibians from the risk of being run over on a busy Angus road.

Toads and frogs have to cross the A923 near Lundie, north west of Dundee, in spring to reach their breeding areas in nearby woodland.

Volunteers from wildlife charity Froglife scooped up the animals in nets and buckets and safely helped them over the carriageway.

Mild and damp nights in March and April are when the amphibians are most active.

Volunteers preparing for a night toad patrol

Dozens of toads were saved from being squashed by traffic

Patrol organiser Celia Holmes said: “Toads migrate back to their ancestral breeding ponds each year.

"They follow the same route, regardless of what gets in their way, which sometimes leads to them crossing roads.

“We then get a toad versus traffic scenario - and the toads inevitably come off worse.”

The rescue effort was support by Scottish Woodlands Ltd and Lundie Farm.

There have been similar projects held elsewhere in Scotland, including Edinburgh.