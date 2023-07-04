'He Is Toast': Former U.S. Attorney Says Trump Has Just 1 'Strange' Option Left

Donald Trump is just about out of options legally speaking, according to legal analyst and former U.S. attorney Harry Litman.

“It just seems to me, and has seemed for a while, he is toast legally,” Litman said on MSNBC on Monday, referring to the 37-count federal indictment over government documents and potential other charges facing the former president. “But he’s got this one strange escape route.”

That one requires either Trump or another Republican to win the 2024 presidential election and order the Justice Department to “stand down.” The former president is the current GOP front-runner in spite of legal woes, and his Republican opponents have criticized the Justice Department for the charges.

“That’s his only legal strategy,” Litman said. “It’s a strange one, but there’s no other, I think, escape route for him under the conventional legal process.”

See the full segment from MSNBC, as posted by Raw Story, below: