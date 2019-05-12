Toast mom with free mimosas, free food and other Mother's Day deals

To help families honor mom Sunday, several restaurants are offering free Mother's Day treats, meals and discounts.
And one of the best deals is available everywhere mimosas are served.
Mobile shopping app Ibotta is offering moms across the country a free mimosa Sunday at all bars and restaurants through a special cashback rebate.
“We’re excited to raise a glass for the third year in a row to all moms, and we hope they will enjoy a mimosa on us,” said Bryan Leach, Ibotta founder and CEO, in a statement.
The “Mimosas for Moms” rebate will be available all-day Sunday for new and existing users under the "Restaurants and Bars” category. After buying the cocktail at any bar or restaurant, upload an itemized receipt to get $5 cash back added to your account
Once you earn $20 through the app, which also offers rebates on groceries, online shopping and more, you can transfer money to a PayPal or Venmo account or choose a select gift card.But be prepared for restaurants to be busy and long waits.
The Saturday and Sunday of Mother’s Day weekend are the top two sales days of the years for restaurants, according to Brad Plothow, vice president of brand and communications for Womply, a small business software provider.
“Mother’s Day weekend is the busiest of the entire year for local restaurants nationwide, according to our analysis, so finding an open table could be difficult," Plothow said. "If you’re planning to take mom out for brunch or dinner this Saturday or Sunday, be sure to call ahead and get a reservation.”
Several restaurants including Red Lobster and Carrabba’s Italian Grill will open early Sunday. Many chains also are running gift card promotions.
Freebies
Dates of the offers and participation can vary by location. To be on the safe side, always check with your closest location before heading out. Also, some will require you to have a restaurant's app or be signed up for emails.
Abuelo’s: The Mexican restaurant chain is giving away gifts to moms Sunday, according to its website.
Another Broken Egg Cafe: Moms who dine-in Saturday or Sunday get a free $10 Brunch Buck to redeem May 13-26.
Baskin-Robbins: From 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 12, Baskin-Robbins hosts a Fancy Cone Sampling Day and gives away 1-ounce “of ice cream with a waffle cone chip dipped in chocolate and decorated with rainbow sprinkles.”
Beef 'O' Brady's: Moms eat free on Sunday with purchase of equal or greater value up to $10.
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Moms who dine in Saturday or Sunday, get a free commemorative stemless wine glass, while supplies last. BJ's also will offer zero delivery fee on DoorDash orders Sunday with $19.95 minimum purchase plus a free kids meal with promo code THANKSMOM.
†Terms and conditions apply: https://t.co/EbZbST4eb7 pic.twitter.com/LcyhYelUTD
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Moms who dine in Saturday or Sunday, get a free commemorative stemless wine glass, while supplies last. BJ’s also will offer zero delivery fee on DoorDash orders Sunday with $19.95 minimum purchase plus a free kids meal with promo code THANKSMOM.
Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar: Get a free dessert for mom Sunday with any purchase.
Burger 21: Moms get a free burger Sunday with purchase of a kid's meal. One offer per person.
Chicken Salad Chick: This is an early Mother's Day deal. On Friday and Saturday, the first 100 moms at every restaurant will get a free long stem rose. For the two days, the Perfect Pair special, which includes two scoops of chicken salad, egg salad or pimento cheese, will be $5.99. Plus, for downloading the CravingCredits loyalty app, get double points for every purchase.
Another Broken Egg Cafe: Moms who dine-in Saturday or Sunday get a free $10 Brunch Buck to redeem May 13-26.
Cotton Patch Cafe: Moms get free carnations Sunday, a free appetizer card to use on their next visit and cards for kids to fill out saying what they love the most about their mom.
Duffy's Sports Grill: Moms get a free glass of wine and a $10 MVP bonus added to their rewards account to use on a future visit through June 15. Requires a $10 minimum purchase. Sign up for the MVP loyalty program at www.duffysmvp.com.
El Fenix: Eight-ounce margaritas are $1 Sunday.
Fogo de Chão: Moms who dine in Sunday get a dining card for a free meal to redeem May 13 through July 11. Plus, kids 6 and younger dine free and ages 7 to 12 are half price.
Giordano’s: Through Sunday, all moms get a free dessert at Giordano’s dine-in or online with the code 190-553-184.
Hooters: Moms eat free from a special menu Sunday. Free menu item options may vary by location with select locations offering a buy one get one for moms instead.
Ike's Sandwiches: Moms get a free sub with the purchase of another sub Sunday. Free sub cannot be greater than $13.31, according to the fine print.
Jersey Mike's: Through Sunday, email club members can get free chips and drink with any regular or giant sub purchase.
Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que: Moms get a $10 bonus card Sunday to redeem May 14 through July 14.
KFC: Get free delivery through Grubhub Sunday. Plus, send mom a personalized Chickendales Mother's Day video.
Macaroni Grill: Moms who dine-in Sunday get a $20 dinning card to use on their next visit. The chain also will have a special brunch menu.
Miller’s Ale House: Moms get a free glass of house wine or sangria with the purchase of an entree, plus an offer for $10 off $30 on a future visit.
Mountain Mike's Pizza: Purchase any large specialty pizza Sunday using promo code 641916 and receive a free cinnamon dessert pizza.
Orange Leaf Yogurt: With a coupon Sunday, moms get free frozen yogurt or $3.30 off. Options vary. Set Price Cup locations will give a free beginner cup Sunday and Weigh and Pay locations will give $3.30 off. Find the coupon at www.orangeleafyogurt.com.
PDQ: Moms eat free with purchase of any meal, bowl or salad Sunday at all locations. The free meal includes choice of a combo meal, a salad with 20-ounce beverage or one free bowl with beverage.
P.F. Chang's: Get a free mini dessert with any dine-in purchase Sunday.
Quaker Steak & Lube: Moms get a free meal Sunday.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Moms get a free $25 dining card Saturday and Sunday that can be redeemed May 13 through June 30. Some exclusions apply.
TCBY: Moms get their first six ounces of frozen yogurt free Sunday. Some locations will give a free small cup or cone.
Find a store near you: https://t.co/RXYPA4Pdp1 #MothersDayDeals
*At participating locations only. Offer valid Sunday, May 12th. Call or see store for details. pic.twitter.com/mpGOCe3k6u
Shoney’s: Moms get a free slice of strawberry pie with purchase of a buffet or entrée Sunday.
TCBY: Moms get their first six ounces of frozen yogurt free Sunday. Some locations will give a free small cup or cone.
Texas de Brazil: Full meals purchased Sunday get a free non-alcoholic drink and dessert.
Texas Steakhouse & Saloon: Moms who dine-in Sunday, get a certificate for a free entree on a future visit.
TGI Fridays: With an online purchase of $30 or more Sunday, get a free dessert.
Tijuana Flats: Moms get a free entree Sunday when they mention the Mother's Day offer. Valid in-store or take-out and steak and fish are excluded. Limit one offer per mom.
Tim Hortons: While the chain has more than 800 locations, six select restaurants are offering moms a free “Mom-sized” 52-ounce iced coffee Sunday. The locations are listed here.
Wienerschnitzel: Moms get a free chili dog, small fries and soda Sunday with proof of “Mom-bership.” To show proof, moms can bring their children to the restaurant, present a family photo or share a favorite family story or memory with restaurant employees.
More freebies: Locally-owned businesses also will treat moms to freebies and one of the easiest ways to find out is to check restaurants' social media channels.
Deals and heart-shaped items
Applebee’s: There’s not a nationwide special check with your closest location as some franchises might have various promotions. For instance, at 38 New Jersey and 19 Florida locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises, bottles of wine are half price. Check with your closest location. Also for the month of May, get the Dollarita margarita for $1 at participating restaurants nationwide.
Bojangles': Through Sunday, participating restaurants have special Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits.
Boston Market: Through Sunday, get $5 off select family meals with a coupon posted at www.bostonmarket.com.
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza: Get $6 glasses of wine and half-priced bottles Saturday and Sunday.
California Pizza Kitchen: Through Sunday, get any pizza as a special heart-shaped pizza at no additional charge.
Casa Ole: Through Sunday, get $1 strawberry margaritas. Limit two per person with the purchase of an adult entree.
Chili's: For $25, get Mother's Day dinner specials for two. Learn more at www.chilis.com.
Corner Bakery Cafe: Through Sunday, if you’re already signed up for emails or texts, you’ll get a buy-one-get-one free coupon. Sign up for future offers by texting CORNER to 222233.
Dog Haus: Get a "Bad Mutha Clucka" for $4.99 Sunday.
Einstein Bros. Bagels: Heart-shaped bagels are available Sunday in chocolate chip and plain. Pre-order by Saturday.
Fresh Brothers: The pizza restaurant will have heart-shaped pizzas Saturday and Sunday. Get a large heart-shaped pizza with a holiday-themed pizza cutter for mom for $16.50 on dine-in, delivery and carryout orders.
The Greene Turtle: Members of the Greene Turtle rewards program get $5 Funnel Cake Fries Sunday.
Hurricane Grill & Wings: Buy one entree and two beverages and mom gets a meal of equal or lesser value for free.
Islands: Get $4 mimosas all day Sunday.
Juice It Up!: Current members of the Smooth eClub get $2 off any medium or large Superfruit Smoothie or large bowl Sunday. For future offers, sign up at www.juiceitup.com/smooth-eclub.
KFC: Get free delivery through Grubhub Sunday. Plus, send mom a personalized Chickendales Mother's Day video. Go to www.chickendales.com.
The Kolache Factory: Starting Sunday and through May 19, buy one muffin, get one free with a coupon that will be posted Sunday at www.kolachefactory.com.
Nando’s PERi-PERi: Get half-price sangria at all Nando’s 42 U.S. restaurants Sunday.
OpenTable: The online restaurant reservations service recently kicked off #DiningMode, a national campaign challenging people to set aside their phones while dining. For Mother’s Day, more than 630 OpenTable restaurants are partnering with the campaign with some even giving those who unplug incentives like free drinks and desserts. Learn more and find locations at www.opentable.com/mothersday.
Ovation Brands: Moms who dine-in Sunday at Old Country Buffet, Country Buffet, HomeTown Buffet and Ryan’s restaurants get a scratch-off card with a discount to redeem May 13 through June 23.
Roy Rogers Restaurants: Get $5 off an eight-piece Family Meal Sunday.
Taco Cabana: Through Sunday, mothers and families get $2 off any shareable.
