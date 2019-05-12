Toast mom with free mimosas, free food and other Mother's Day deals

Need ideas for Mother's Day? Many restaurants are helping families honor mom with free treats, discounts, brunches and other meals Sunday.

To help families honor mom Sunday, several restaurants are offering free Mother's Day treats, meals and discounts.

And one of the best deals is available everywhere mimosas are served.

Mobile shopping app Ibotta is offering moms across the country a free mimosa Sunday at all bars and restaurants through a special cashback rebate.

“We’re excited to raise a glass for the third year in a row to all moms, and we hope they will enjoy a mimosa on us,” said Bryan Leach, Ibotta founder and CEO, in a statement.

The “Mimosas for Moms” rebate will be available all-day Sunday for new and existing users under the "Restaurants and Bars” category. After buying the cocktail at any bar or restaurant, upload an itemized receipt to get $5 cash back added to your account

Once you earn $20 through the app, which also offers rebates on groceries, online shopping and more, you can transfer money to a PayPal or Venmo account or choose a select gift card.But be prepared for restaurants to be busy and long waits.

The Saturday and Sunday of Mother’s Day weekend are the top two sales days of the years for restaurants, according to Brad Plothow, vice president of brand and communications for Womply, a small business software provider.

“Mother’s Day weekend is the busiest of the entire year for local restaurants nationwide, according to our analysis, so finding an open table could be difficult," Plothow said. "If you’re planning to take mom out for brunch or dinner this Saturday or Sunday, be sure to call ahead and get a reservation.”

Several restaurants including Red Lobster and Carrabba’s Italian Grill will open early Sunday. Many chains also are running gift card promotions.

Freebies

Dates of the offers and participation can vary by location. To be on the safe side, always check with your closest location before heading out. Also, some will require you to have a restaurant's app or be signed up for emails.

Abuelo’s: The Mexican restaurant chain is giving away gifts to moms Sunday, according to its website.

Another Broken Egg Cafe: Moms who dine-in Saturday or Sunday get a free $10 Brunch Buck to redeem May 13-26.

Baskin-Robbins: From 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 12, Baskin-Robbins hosts a Fancy Cone Sampling Day and gives away 1-ounce “of ice cream with a waffle cone chip dipped in chocolate and decorated with rainbow sprinkles.”

Beef 'O' Brady's: Moms eat free on Sunday with purchase of equal or greater value up to $10.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Moms who dine in Saturday or Sunday, get a free commemorative stemless wine glass, while supplies last. BJ’s also will offer zero delivery fee on DoorDash orders Sunday with $19.95 minimum purchase plus a free kids meal with promo code THANKSMOM.

Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar: Get a free dessert for mom Sunday with any purchase.

Burger 21: Moms get a free burger Sunday with purchase of a kid's meal. One offer per person.

Chicken Salad Chick: This is an early Mother's Day deal. On Friday and Saturday, the first 100 moms at every restaurant will get a free long stem rose. For the two days, the Perfect Pair special, which includes two scoops of chicken salad, egg salad or pimento cheese, will be $5.99. Plus, for downloading the CravingCredits loyalty app, get double points for every purchase.