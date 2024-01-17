Tobacco and alcohol fuel surprise inflation rise

UK inflation rose unexpectedly to 4% in December due to tobacco and alcohol prices increasing, new figures show.

Inflation, which measures the rate at which prices rise, rose marginally from 3.9% in November, but economists had predicted it would fall further.

Tobacco and alcohol prices were up 12.9% in December compared to the month before, with the former rising due to recent tax hikes on the product.

The surprise uptick comes after much expectation of cuts to interest rates.

The Bank of England raised rates in a bid to tackle the pace of price rises in the UK, which has been putting the finances of households under pressure.

Financial markets and traders are now expecting it to cut its base rate in 2024 due to the inflation rate falling sharply since peaking at 11.1% in October 2022, which was the highest rate in 40 years.

The Bank's rate, which determines the cost of borrowing money as well as returns on savings, currently stands at 5.25%, a 15-year high.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the Office or National Statistics, said the recent introduction of higher taxes on tobacco products, such as cigarettes, was behind inflation ticking "up a little" in December.

"Quite a number of other countries are seeing a slight uptick in annual inflation in December," he told the BBC's Today programme. "Those include France, Germany and the US, so this is not entirely a surprise although the forecast was that it would continue to fall."

Mr Fitzner said on a positive note, food price inflation had fallen "significantly" to 8%. Just because the rate is falling, however, it does not mean goods are getting cheaper, just that their prices are rising at a slower pace.

Although tobacco and alcohol were the main drivers of December's inflation uptick, prices for recreational goods including DVDs, computer games, sports equipment and theatre admissions also increased.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said while overall inflation had risen again, the government's "plan is working and we should stick to it".

"As we have seen in the US, France and Germany, inflation does not fall in a straight line," he added.