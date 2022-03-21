Tobey Maguire says he was immediately 'blown away' by Tom Holland while filming 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Tobey Maguire spoke about working with Tom Holland in the film "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Maguire said that from their first scene together, he was "blown away" by Holland.

Maguire praised Holland's generosity and vulnerability.

Tobey Maguire said that he was impressed by "Spider-Man: No Way Home" costar Tom Holland's work ethic.

"Right away, the first scene we shot together, I was just blown away by how good he was in the scene and how generous he was and vulnerable," Maguire said in a video for the bonus features of the movie's digital release.

Costar Andrew Garfield shared similar praises of the actor, saying: "Tom Holland has all the pressure on him. We get to just help him and support him as big brothers and he's carrying it."

Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and Andrew Garfield in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Sony Pictures

Maguire was the first actor to portray Peter Parker/Spider-Man in a live-action, big-screen project. He played the character in director Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy, released between 2002 and 2007, that also starred Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson and Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin.

When Sony rebooted the franchise in 2012, Garfield took over the role in Marc Webb's "The Amazing Spider-Man," which costarred Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy.

Holland entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the web-slinger in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War." The following year, he starred in his first standalone "Spider-Man" film, "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

The British actor reprised the role for "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame," "Spider-Man: Far From Home, and most recently, "No Way Home."

Tom Holland as Spider-Man in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Sony Pictures Entertainment

"No Way Home" centered on Holland's character trying to figure out how to navigate life as a teen after the world learned of his superhero identity.

In the film, Peter turned to Dr. Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell that would make the world forget that he's Spider-Man. The plan went wrong, resulting in visitors from the multiverse entering Holland's universe, including prior franchise villains and the previous Spider-Man actors.

