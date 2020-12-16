Tobias Ellwood attends 'Christmas party' in London with 27 people – but insists he didn't break the rules

Danielle Sheridan
Tobias Ellwood said he spoke at the event and then left - ANTHONY UPTON
Tobias Ellwood has insisted he did not break tier restrictions after attending a 27-person function in London this week. 

The Tory MP and chairman of the defence select committee was among the attendees at an event dubbed a “Christmas party” by the Iraq Britain Business Council.

Under London's Tier 3 restrictions, people must not meet anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor or outdoor setting, and the "rule of six" also applies.

Mr Ellwood has defended his attendance at the gathering by insisting it was a business function and therefore permitted under current restrictions.

He claimed the function at the Cavalry and Guards Club was described as a party in a “clerical area”. 

He said: "It was a Covid-complaint event. We have troops out in Iraq, the security situation is deteriorating and I was invited.

"It was the wrong word. There was nothing Christmassy about it at all."

The reference to the gathering being a "Christmas party" has since been removed from the group's website. 

Mr Ellwood said he gave a speech at the event, "spoke to a few people and then left". 

