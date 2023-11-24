Toboggan season returns in NE Ohio

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Toboggan season officially gets underway this week.

The toboggan chutes open Friday, Nov. 24, however, reservations opened last week.

Reservations are required for the 2023-24 season, according to Cleveland Metroparks.

All riders must be 42” or taller. Also, everyone who rides must wear gloves or mittens that cover the fingertips.

The 700-foot ice chutes are located at The Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation at 16200 Valley Parkway in Strongsville.

The chutes will operate with or without snow through late February, Metroparks says, weather permitting.

Daily admission is $15 for adults and $13 for 11 and younger.

Click here to book your ride on the chutes.

