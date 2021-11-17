Toby brothers, one convicted of murder and both conspiracy, want new trials after verdicts relating to boxer's death

Friends and family gathered Wednesday at Backstreet Boxing Club in Carencro to remember Brandon Broussard, who was shot and killed in Lafayette.

The two brothers who were convicted in connection with Brandon Broussard's murder have asked for a new trial.

Shavis Toby was convicted of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. Carlos Toby was convicted of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

Both have filed separate motions asking for a new trial and an acquittal arguing there was not enough evidence to support the jury's verdicts.

The brothers were convicted after a two-week trial in July. Prosecutors with the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office argued the shooting happened two weeks after a fight between Broussard and Carlos Toby at a Lafayette nightclub. The fight began after Toby sent Broussard’s girlfriend a text.

Embarrassed following being beaten in front of people he knew, Toby plotted the killing, which was carried out by his older brother Shavis Toby, prosecutors said.

More: One brother guilty, other not guilty in murder of Brandon Broussard

Prosecutors relied on surveillance footage, cell phone records and DNA found at the scene to argue their case. The defense for Carlos and Shavis Toby attacked the reliability of cell phone mapping and pointed to other possible suspects.

In his court filings, Todd Clemons, who represents Carlos Toby, argued that there is "no legally sound way to reconcile" convicting Toby of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder without convicting him of second-degree murder.

"The jury found Carlos Toby not guilty of being a principal to the murder," Clemons wrote. "Therefore, they had to conclude that he did not procure his brother to commit the murder of Mr. Broussard."

Clemons argued Toby had been convicted with only circumstantial evidence and that the state provided no evidence that Carlos Toby agreed with his brother to kill Broussard.

More: DNA of 1 brother found on glove, defense attacks cellphone mapping accuracy

Kevin Boshea, who represents Shavis Toby, argued in his filing the "evidence which was presented at trial by the state was circumstantial and speculative in nature."

Story continues

Prosecutors could only place Toby in the vicinity of the scene of the crime but couldn't prove he killed Broussard, Boshea argued.

Both Boshea and Clemons argued the brothers' trials should have been separate, a motion that was denied.

A judge is expected to hear Shavis Toby's arguments Nov. 29. Carlos Toby is scheduled to make his arguments Feb. 7.

Contact Ashley White at adwhite@theadvertiser.com or on Twitter @AshleyyDi.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Brothers ask for new trials in Brandon Broussard killing