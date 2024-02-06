Toby Keith tributes: Stars remember Red Solo Cup singer after death from stomach cancer - latest

Tributes are pouring in for country music star Toby Keith, who has died aged 62.

Keith died of stomanch cancer on Monday (5 February) surrounded by his family, who said in a statement: “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

The musician, who sold more than 40 million records throughout his career, was best known for the songs “Red Solo Cup”, “I Don’t Wanna Talk About Me” and the controversial “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue”.

He performed for US presidents including George W Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, and was as much known for his public sparring with fellow celebrities as he was for his distinctly patriotic songs.

His final shows took place over the weekend, with Keith sharing video footage to his official Instagram page.

“And that’s a wrap on the weekend, y’all,” he wrote. “Back to it.”

The story behind ‘Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue'

11:40 , Roisin O'Connor

Keith was knowing for wearing his politics on his sleeve, particularly after 9/11. Previously describing himself as a conservative Democrat, he later claimed to be an independent, playing at events for US presidents George W Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Written after the death of his father, HK Kovel, in a car crash, and in the wake of the September 11 terrorist attacks, “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” is distinctly pro-American and issues a threat to anyone who tries to mess with it.

Melodically similar to “American Pie” by Don McLean”, the song included the lyrics: “Justice will be served and the battle will rage/ This big dog will fight when you rattle his cage/ And you’ll be sorry that you messed with/ The US of A/ ‘Cause we’ll put a boot in your ass/ It’s the American way.”

10:29 , Jacob Stolworthy

