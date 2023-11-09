Toby Kelly guilty of Sheldon Flanighan Cramlington murder

Sheldon Flanighan was killed in the car park of the Bay Horse Inn on 1 April

A drink-driver has been found guilty of murdering an off-duty ambulance worker in a pub car park.

Sheldon Flanighan died and his friend Wayne Common was seriously injured when they were run over outside the Bay Horse Inn in Cramlington in April.

Toby Kelly admitted manslaughter but was convicted of murder and attempted murder at Newcastle Crown Court.

He targeted the men after they tried to stop him attacking his girlfriend. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Jurors had heard 38-year-old Kelly became angry and was fighting with his partner after staff at the pub refused to serve their group any further drinks on 1 April.

Mr Flanighan, 55, and Mr Common, who were dining with another friend, attempted to intervene prompting an angry Kelly to shout he would "kill" them.

The victims intervened after a fight broke out at the Bay Horse Inn

Kelly, who had drunk up to nine pints of lager, went out to his van and drove around the car park before smashing into Mr Flanighan and Mr Common when they went outside to catch their lift home.

Mr Flanighan died almost instantly while Mr Common suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, including a lacerated spleen and broken ribs, the court heard.

Prosecutors said Kelly had been "seething" because he had "felt offended" when the men tried to break up the brawl inside the pub.

Kelly, of Wansbeck Avenue, Blyth, claimed he had only meant to "frighten" the men and not intended to hit them.

He initially denied any offences but admitted manslaughter and causing grievous bodily harm part-way through the trial.

Follow BBC North East on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.