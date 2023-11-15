Toby Kelly jailed for Sheldon Flanighan Cramlington murder

Sheldon Flanighan was killed in the car park of the Bay Horse Inn on 1 April

A drink-driver who deliberately ran over and killed an off-duty ambulance worker in a pub car park has been jailed for at least 28 years.

Toby Kelly murdered Sheldon Flanighan, 55, and seriously injured Wayne Common outside the Bay Horse Inn in Cramlington on 1 April.

Kelly targeted the men after they tried to stop him attacking his girlfriend, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

He was jailed for life with a minimum term after being convicted of murder.

During his trial, jurors heard Kelly became angry and began fighting with his partner after staff at the pub refused to serve their group any further drinks.

Mr Flanighan, 55, and Mr Common, who were dining with another friend, attempted to intervene, prompting an angry Kelly to shout he would "kill" them.

Toby Kelly was found guilty of murder and attempted murder

Kelly, who had drunk up to nine pints of lager, went out to his van and drove around the car park before smashing into Mr Flanighan and Mr Common when they went outside to catch their lift home.

Mr Flanighan died almost instantly while Mr Common suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, including a head wound, lacerated spleen and broken ribs.

Kelly, of Wansbeck Avenue, Blyth, had initially denied any offences but admitted manslaughter and causing grievous bodily harm part-way through the trial.

Mr Flanighan's sister Julia Burnett told the court he was an "amazing character" who filled his family's life with "love, care and laughter".

She said he was a devoted father to his two sons, both of whom had suffered massively since his death.

His funeral brought his hometown of Amble "to a standstill", Ms Burnett said, adding he was well known and "beloved" around Northumberland.

The victims intervened after a fight broke out at the Bay Horse Inn

Ms Burnett said she was "consumed by emptiness and sadness" and had a "deep anger" over the "terrible atrocity" of her brother's death.

She said he had worked for the North East Ambulance Service for 29 years and had been looking forward to a well-earned retirement, adding: "It is a tragedy that the world will be without him."

In a statement, Mr Common said he had been friends with Mr Flanighan since their childhood in Ashington and, despite being seriously injured, was feeling "survivor's guilt" that his best friend was dead but he was not.

"Sheldon was a decent man who lived a decent life," Mr Common said, adding: "He was and is loved."

Mr Common said he was suffering phycological and neurological problems and he no longer recognised the "life and soul of the party" character he used to be.

Prosecutor Christopher Tehrani KC said it was "sheer good luck" that both men hadn't been killed by Kelly, who had previous convictions for drink-driving.

In mitigation, Nigel Edwards KC said Kelly, who also admitted failing to provide a specimen, was "sincerely sorry".

Her honour Judge Penelope Moreland said Kelly had "robbed" Mr Flanighan and his family of many years together and the killer had shown no "genuine remorse".

She said the two victims were "decent" men who attempted to intervene when Kelly was attacking his girlfriend, by which Kelly was "affronted and angered".

