Tobyhanna man sentenced for 2020 shooting in Scranton

May 9—A Monroe County man who shot and wounded two people during a 2020 altercation in the Hill Section will serve no additional jail time.

Lackawanna County Judge Michael J. Barrasse sentenced Nathaniel Mungin Jr., 54, on Tuesday to 11 to 23 months of incarceration but gave him credit for almost three months already served and will allow him to serve the balance on house arrest.

The judge also placed Mungin on two years of probation.

City police charged Mungin, 1222 Winding Way, Tobyhanna, with opening fire on Dasean Roberson and his sister, Dylandra Roberson, with a 9mm handgun during an incident in the 400 block of Wheeler Avenue on Dec. 29, 2020. Both victims suffered multiple non-life-threatening wounds.

Investigators said the shooting happened during an altercation involving several individuals, including members of Mungin's family, and grew out of an earlier domestic dispute.

Originally facing a long list of offenses, including attempted homicide, Mungin pleaded guilty March 3 to one count of aggravated assault.

Prior to sentencing, Mungin's attorney, Joseph Toczydlowski, told the court the defendant unfortunately made a decision to try to deescalate a domestic situation, taking a gun from his vehicle to defend his daughter. The attorney said Mungin had no prior criminal record and accepted responsibility.

Mungin, who told Barrasse he lived for his children, said he didn't have the words to say how sorry he is for his actions.

Barrasse told Mungin he wasn't going to lecture him but said the incident showed how quickly a situation can get out of hand. The outcome could have been much worse "but for the grace of God," the judge said.

Barrasse also sentenced both Mungin's wife, Tawana Mintz, 55, and his son, Nathaniel Mungin III, 31, to one year of probation on charges related to the shooting.

Mintz, who was accused of trying to mislead investigators, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to hindering apprehension. The younger Mungin, who was arrested shortly after the shooting and charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a license, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Barrasse ordered the defendants to have no contact with the victims.

