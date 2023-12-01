Tobyhanna man sentenced for conspiracy to possess, distribute fentanyl

A Monroe County man was sentenced Nov. 29 to seven years in prison, followed by eight years of supervised release, for drug trafficking by United States Judge Malachy E. Mannion.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, 28-year-old Jonathyn White of Tobyhanna pled guilty to conspiracy to possess and distribute between 40 and 160 grams of fentanyl in Monroe County. His sentence was enhanced because he maintained a premise to store and distribute the Schedule II substance between 2019 and July 2021.

White was indicted with two other individuals, 36-year-old Tyrell Donta Ravenell of Wind Gap, and 27-year-old Amber Paige Moeck of Bethlehem, in June 2022 for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances within the Middle District of Pennsylvania, which includes Monroe County. White and Ravenell were also indicted on three additional charges of distribution of a controlled substance for distributing fentanyl and tramadol, a Schedule IV substance, all of which were dismissed, according to plea agreements.

Ravenell was sentenced on Nov. 28 to 14 years in prison and five years of supervised release. Moeck was sentenced on Oct. 4 to four years and three months in prison and three years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Scranton and the Pennsylvania State Police, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Olshefski.

Max Augugliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

