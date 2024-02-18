Tod Stephens: The Dirt: Apartment complex planned for north Spokane

Feb. 17—A construction project that would add 192 units of housing has been proposed for the Shiloh Hills neighborhood in north Spokane.

In plans submitted to the city on Wednesday, the request shows a plan for eight apartment buildings, each with 24 units.

It's located at the southwest corner of East Magnesium Road and North Nevada Street on a nearly 7-acre property that is currently vacant.

Plans came from the estate of the late Harlan Douglass, who died in November.

Directly to the west of the planned project is another complex, the Graymayre Crossing Apartments, which is also owned by the Douglass estate.

Some 23 separate permit submittals show the Nevada Apartment Complex will include a clubhouse, pool and multiple garages in addition to residential buildings.

The one-story clubhouse is estimated to cost $634,000 and encompass about 3,600 square feet, according to the application.

Each of the three-story apartment buildings will include about 26,000 square feet, according to permits. Each building is estimated to cost $3,295,500.

The Estate of Harlan D. Douglass is listed as the contractor in the application documents.

Spokane-based MMEC Architecture & Interiors designed the complex.

Workers at the Douglass Properties could not be reached by phone last week.

Ness Elementary

The city of Spokane Valley received plans for an estimated $1.1 million project to expand Arthur B. Ness Elementary.

Plans underwent pre-application meetings that are a time for the city to view project plans and weigh in before they are officially submitted. The meetings concluded Tuesday.

The project would add 2,370 square feet to the west end of the building at 9612 E. Cataldo Ave., according to documents submitted to the city.

No contractor is listed yet because the project has not yet gone to bid.

According to Randy Wilson, principal architect for the project from Spokane-based NAC Architecture, the project is planned to go to bid in March. Planners expect to complete the project in August 2025.

Wilson said the project has to be done by then because West Valley School District's lease with the West Valley Early Learning Center ends at about the same time. This will require them the build more infrastructure to house kindergartners, he said.

The expansion was intended to be paid for by a bond but was denied by voters on Tuesday. Still, he said, the district has available funds for the project.

The bond would have paid for a similar project at Pasadena Park Elementary School, he said.

"They don't have a choice," he said. "They have to do the project."

In a social media post, West Valley School District said the bond would expand, "learning spaces at Ness and Pasadena Park for bringing kindergartners back to their neighborhood communities."

NAC Architecture's main clientele are school districts, Wilson said.

"We have done most of the high schools in the area and most of the work at West Valley for the last 20 years," he said.

The firm has also worked on multiple high schools for Spokane Public Schools, Glover Middle School, both Mead School District high schools, Mountainside Middle School and Prairie View Elementary School.

Tammy Kimberley, spokeswoman for the West Valley School district, could not be reached Thursday.

McDonald's planned for old Shopko Building

Plans were submitted to the city of Spokane Valley to put a McDonald's fast food restaurant at the location of an old Shopko building at 13414 E. Sprague Ave.

The project is estimated to cost $850,000 and encompasses some 3,694 square feet, according to application documents.

Atwell, an engineering construction company, was listed on the application.

Jake Drake, an associate project manager for the company, said he was not permitted by McDonald's officials to discuss the project.

Workers at the fast food company could not be reached Thursday.

Numerica opens Five Mile branch

Work has been completed on the new Five Mile Numerica Credit Union on North Maple Street.

The new branch is located at 6281 N. Maple St. It replaces the previous branch at 1916 W. Francis Ave. Company officials broke ground on the project in March of last year.

"This branch reflects our continued investment in the well-being of the Five Mile community," Numerica President and CEO Carla Cicero said in a news release ahead of the ground-breaking.

The new location boasts a more modern and spacious design featuring large exterior windows, the company said in a release.

Easy access from Ash and Maple Streets allow 24/7 access to drive-up ATMs, the release said.

Based in Spokane Valley, Numerica has 21 branches and more than 170,000 members across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

"I'm incredibly proud of the focus our team puts into improving service and convenience to our members," Cicero said.

"We have 10 branches across the Spokane region, each one living out our core purpose of enhancing lives, fulfilling dreams, and building communities."