TODAY AT 5: One of ‘Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted’ has been running for 2 years

They had him: two Allegheny county detectives cornered the man known as Chris Schrock inside a neighborhood grocery.

Why? Well, first there’s his long criminal record, which includes firearms and drug charges. He was also known to have been a part of a particularly violent street gang. To top it off, despite his felony record, officers say they found narcotics and a stolen handgun on him.

Arrested and charged, his court date came in June 2020. But guess what? He never showed up.

Now, Channel 11′s Rick Earle works the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Fugitive Squad to put out a public alert for this “absconder’. Watch his report, tonight on 11 News at 5 p.m.

