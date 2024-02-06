TODAY AT 5: School police take snow day, fail to appear in court for bus camera violations

11 Investigates is digging for answers after some people who got school bus camera tickets showed up to court to fight them, only to find school police officers were taking a snow day.

There are only eight school police officers currently on the job and two of them have to appear in court to present the school bus camera video to a judge, taking them away from the schools they’re supposed to protect. That will soon change as a PennDOT hearing officer takes over the cases, but some people who are still waiting for their money back after winning in court, say the damage has been done.

11 Investigates went to a local magistrate to hear the cases in front of the judge. Coming up on 11 News at 5 p.m., what the judge said when police were a no-show, and how Pittsburgh Public Schools is responding.

