Today I am a Ukrainian

Boots of Ukrainian soldiers are set outside to dry, on the front lines near Trokhizbenka in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

Today, to paraphrase JFK's famous Cold War speech, "I am a Ukrainian." My heart breaks for these brave people, who are fighting to preserve their democracy. President Biden has done an excellent job rallying support for them. The entire western world is on their side — except Trump and his right-wing followers. If Putin decides to send 'peace-keeping' troops to America, will it, too, be an "act of genius?"

Rebecca Cohen, Palm Beach Gardens

Sanctions alone won't deter Russia

I've been following this Russian aggression on Ukraine for months and it's been so obvious what Russia was going to do. So, now we get a weak response from NATO and the U.S., knowing that diplomacy never works with Russia. The U.S. jumped into Vietnam and Iraq for much less, so now we cower when it comes to Russia. America spends more on our military then Russia and China, we claim to have the greatest military in the world, so when do we flex our military muscle?

I'm no hawk and don't feel, like former president Trump, that this was a brilliant move by Putin. This is an act by a severely sick man. Time to send 100,000 troops and weapons to Poland and Romanian and all the armaments we can get into Ukraine. It's time to either stand for something, or continue to fall for anything.

Richard Briant, Royal Palm Beach

US must meet the challenge

I wonder how many people out there reading your opinion pages enjoy their freedoms, their lives, their liberties and the pursuit of their dreams? I wonder how many right-wing crazies out there, who support Putin’s war, would prefer living in Russia rather than in the United States? I wonder how those people would react if China decided to emulate Putin, plunging us into another war in Asia by invading Taiwan. We all have options and one of those options is to provide the Ukrainians with significant military and financial aid. The countries we save include our own.

Robert Langer, Palm Beach Gardens

America's 'disunity' not helping

Vladimir Putin assessed the U.S. as unprepared to respond quickly if he attacked Ukraine. He had previously seized the Crimea and supported rebellions in the eastern Ukraine with a tepid U.S. and NATO response. The U.S. has been disunited since former President Trump took the side of dictators around the world, breaking the old unity of American foreign policy.

With Trump calling Putin’s action “genius,” the disunity will no doubt persist. No one here wants a war to be fought over Ukraine, but a “sanctions war” does not seem winnable given our history of dealing out sanctions against Iran. At the moment the U.S. does not seem to be a great power or a very reliable friend or ally.

Donald Hoffman, Boynton Beach

