Today is: Batman Day

Palm Beach Gardens resident Michael Leone, dressed up as Batman, prepares to enter the Ultracon Comic Con event at the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center with his three children (l-r) Anthony (Pokemon costume), 7, Josie (ladybug costume), 3, and Vincent (Black Panther costume), 5, Saturday August 26, 2023.

Batman Day celebrates Batman, the fictional superhero that appears in comic books published by DC Comics, as well as in films, television shows, and other forms of entertainment. The day was first celebrated in 2014, to mark the 75th anniversary of Batman's debut. On this day, DC Entertainment partners with comic book shops, bookstores, and libraries, for comic book giveaways, author signings, and other events.

Batman's secret identity is Bruce Wayne, he fights against criminals because he saw his parents get murdered at a young age, and he does his work in Gotham City. His main ally is Robin, and his archenemy is the Joker. Other characters include Batwoman, Catwoman, and the Riddler. Batman has a utility belt, flies the Batplane, and drives the Batmobile. He doesn't have any superpowers but relies on his intellect, strength, and wealth to fight crime.

Source: Checkiday.com

