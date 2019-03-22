Today’s best deals: $11 Philips Hue bulbs, SSD drive, $13 wireless charger, blazing-fast microSDs, more

There’s no way this deal will last much longer because it’s going to sell out, but if you hurry you can snag Philips Hue White LED Bulbs right now on Amazon for just $11 and change each! Other top deals in Friday’s roundup include what might be your last chance to get Anker’s best fast wireless charging pad at its lowest price ever (only $13.29!), almost $15 off color Philips Hue bulbs, the best-selling wireless headphones on Amazon’s whole site for just $25.99 when you use the coupon code MPOW059E at checkout, a rare opportunity to get 12-month PlayStation Plus membership codes at a discount (and they’re stackable so you can get two or three!), a $15 discount on Anker’s best true wireless earbuds, deep discounts on blazing-fast Samsung microSD cards in every size, rare discounts on the Apple Watch Series 4, $100 off brand new iPads, an insanely fast 240GB SanDisk SSD drive for only $35, and plenty more. See all of today’s top deals below.

Related stories

5 essential accessories every iPhone and Android user should have

The $159 AirPods really need one simple feature from these $30 true wireless earbuds

What'll you do with all the money you save buying these $16 smart bulbs instead of $50 Philips Hues?

Sign up for BGR's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com