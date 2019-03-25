Today’s best deals: $12 Philips Hue bulbs, $45 AI home cam, Bose sound bar, big Chromebook sale, more

There are so many great daily deals out there on Monday that we had a hard time narrowing things down for today’s roundup. Here’s what made the cut: Anker’s best fast wireless charging pad for an all-time low price of just $13.29, white Philips Hue smart bulbs for only $11.99 a piece, a rare $15 discount on PlayStation Plus 12-month membership codes, Anker’s hot new $65 Soundcore Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds for just $49.99, $24 off the only Instant Pot with a built-in sous vide cooker, the excellent AI-powered YI Home Camera 3 for just $44.99, a one-day sale that slashes prices on three different Samsung Chromebooks to as little as $199.99, up to $140 off blazing-fast SanDisk internal SSDs, a Fire 7 Tablet for just $35 if you’re a Prime subscriber, $30 off Dash’s awesome air fryers, a 128GB Samsung EVO microSD card for $19.99, Bose’s excellent compact sound bar for just $224, and more. See all of today’s best bargains below.

