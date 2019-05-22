Today’s best deals: $22 true wireless earbuds, crazy SanDisk microSD sale, Fire TV Stick and Roku deals, more

We have some truly excellent daily deals to share with you on Wednesday, so we’ll get right to it. Highlights from today’s roundup include the best-selling true wireless earbuds we cover for just $22.49 when you clip the 5% coupon and use the promo code S3SM57YQ at checkout, a top-rated fast wireless charging pad for only $9.99, SanDisk microSD cards at insanely low prices (including the lowest price ever on the popular 128GB card!), $20 off AirPods 2 (order now to lock in the discount and they’ll ship when they’re back in stock), an $80 smartwatch with 30-day battery life, $15 off the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K for Prime members, up to 20% off Roku Streaming Sticks, a rare discount on Apple’s official iPhone docks, white LED light strips for just $7.19 a piece, $15 off the newest Mario Bros. game for Nintendo Switch, and more. Check out all of today’s best bargains below.
