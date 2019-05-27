Today’s best deals: Fire TV Stick for $29.99, $25 true wireless earbuds, big Apple Watch Series 4 sale, more

There are all kinds of big sales happening for Memorial Day 2019, but you don’t even have to leave your home to get the best deals. Highlights from today’s daily deals roundup include the best-selling $40 Fire TV Stick for $29.99, the upgraded $50 Fire TV Stick 4K for $39.99, $20 off Apple’s new AirPods 2 (order now to lock in the discount even though they’re out of stock), best-selling true wireless earbuds on sale for just $25.49, tons of different Apple Watch Series 4 models all on sale at their lowest prices ever, a one-day deal on the popular Eufy RoboVac 12 robot vacuum that cuts the price to just $168, up to $100 off already affordable 4K TVs with built-in Fire TV software, an awesome electric toothbrush bundle for $28, killer prices on SanDisk microSD cards, and plenty more. See all of today’s top deals below.

