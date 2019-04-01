Today’s best deals: Instant Pot, $11 wireless chargers, $20 Alexa speaker, $199 Bose sound bar, more

If you’re looking for something to distract you from all the nonsense happening around the web for April Fools’ Day, we can assure you that none of the excellent deals you’ll find in this roundup are a joke. Highlights from Monday’s list include the lowest price of 2019 on the insanely popular Instant Pot DUO60, a hands-free Alexa speaker as good as the Echo Dot for only $19.99, a two-pack of fast wireless charging pads that drops the price to just $10.75 each, the incredible $100 smartwatch with 30-day battery life for only $69.99, Bose’s compact soundbar for just $199, a one-day sale that gets you a 43-inch Roku TV for $169.99, a 6-device universal remote for under $19, $30 off Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds, the best-selling Bluetooth earbuds on Amazon for only $14.99, a one-day coffee deal that’s too delicious to pass up, and plenty more. See all of today’s top deals below.

