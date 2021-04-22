‘Today we came to honour the Prince of Brooklyn Center’: Al Sharpton leads impassioned funeral service for Daunte Wright

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Buncombe
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daunte Wight&#x002019;s parents remember their son (Getty Images)
Daunte Wight’s parents remember their son (Getty Images)

It was probably the Rev Al Sharpton who put it best.

Who did the police think they were dealing with – some kid with an air freshener?

Well, they were wrong, he said. Duante Wright was a prince, the prince of Brooklyn Center. He added: “Minneapolis is stopped today to honour the prince of Brooklyn Center.”

On Thursday, as the family of the 20-year-old man shot dead 10 days ago by police held a funeral service, they sought to highlight the different strands of a life cut woefully short – his love of basketball, his position as a beloved sibling, a doting father, and a son whose smile was “worth a million dollars”.

Yet, during a service at times markedly political and imbued with demands for racial justice, his life – and his fatal shooting after a traffic stop – was set against the backdrop of others who had lost their lives at the hands of the police: George Floyd, Jamar Clark, Philando Castile and Breonna Taylor.

Family members or relatives of most of those people were mentioned and honoured during the service at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in North Minneapolis, along with the family of Emmett Till. All were members of a “fraternity” none wished to be part of.

“You can never fill the hole in their heart caused for no reason,” Mr Sharpton said about Mr Wright’s family.

Referring to the city’s late celebrated musical hero, who died in 2016, he added: “I haven’t seen a funeral like this since Prince. Well, we came to bury the prince of Brooklyn Center, because you hurt one of our princes.”

He said of the police officer charged with shooting and killing the young man after allegedly mistaking her handgun for a Taser: “You thought he was just some kid with an air freshener, he was a prince. Minneapolis is stopped today to honour the prince of Brooklyn Center.”

These have been fraught days in the Twin Cities. On the afternoon of Sunday, 11 April, as the trial of Derek Chauvin was coming to a conclusion, news broke of the killing of another unarmed Black man.

The world’s media was alerted by the pleading for action from his mother, Katie Wright, even as her son’s body lay in the streets of Brooklyn Center, 10 miles north of Minneapolis.

The death triggered days of noisy protests, the firing of tear gas and rubber bullets, and the ousting of the police chief of that city of 30,000. It also resulted in Kim Potter, 48, an officer with more than 25 years experience, being charged with manslaughter after fatally shooting the young man.

And then as the jury in the trial of Chauvin delivered a guilty verdict, only the second Minnesota officer to be found guilty of murder, and the first white officer, details emerged of another fatal shooting, this time of a 16-year-old Black girl – Ma’Khia Bryant – in Ohio.

At times, the incidents have collided, and the life stories intertwined, in part because the lawyer Ben Crump has represented both the Floyd and Wright families, in their demands for justice.

Mr Crump said there would become a time when Daunte Wright’s son, Daunte Wright Jr, would “get old enough to watch that video of how his father was slain so unnecessarily. A misdemeanour, a misdemeanour”.

He added: “It’s too often that traffic stops end up as deadly sentences, a death sentence. [We need to tell his child] we stood up for Daunte, his father.”

In a row at the back of the church, a young woman kept wiping her eyes. She said she and Daunte Wright had been friends, and spoke by text message.

Diamond Hurd, 20, pulled out a cell phone to show the last message from the young man, one she had not answered. “I did not get to say goodbye to him,” she said. “So I’ve had come to say goodbye today.”

The printed order of service was packed with photographs of the young man – posing with a basketball trophy, smiling with his son, laughing easily as he sat with the family as they drove somewhere. A video showed him as a young man, shadow boxing, perhaps with his father.

Getty Images
Getty Images

Mr Sharpton pointed out that Daunte’s had been the most modern of families, his parents had a biracial relationship, the sort of thing that was once illegal.

When they took their turn, his parents, Katie and Aubrey Wright, gazing at the white casket containing the remains of their son, struggled to speak.

His mother said she had been up all night, nervously trying to find the correct words. Now, in this moment, she could not deliver them.

“I’m going to miss him so much,” she said. “My son had a smile that was worth a million dollars. When he walked in the room, he lit up the room.”

She said how happy he had been to become a father, and the “joy” his child had brought him. “He was so happy and so proud, and he said he couldn’t wait to make his son proud.”

Getty Images
Getty Images

His father said: “I don’t speak much. But I don’t know how I feel right now.”

One part of the service saw the Grammy winning jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold perform “Amazing Grace”, as an artist drew a painting of Daunte.

Last year, the musician hit the headlines after a white woman wrongly accused his son of stealing her phone at a hotel in New York. Mr Crump said the musician had “deescalated the situation”, unlike the police in Brooklyn Center.

Many speakers vowed to work to secure the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Bill, which has already been passed by the House, and next goes to the Senate. The bill seeks to “save lives by banning chokeholds and no-knock warrants” and would mandate “deadly force be used only as a last resort”.

Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar said she would fight for the bill in the upper chamber. “We can do more, we must do more, because for too long changes come, inch by inch, when we should be miles ahead,” she said.

AP
AP

Meanwhile, congresswoman Ilhan Omar handed the young man’s parents a US flag that had been flown in his name from the US Capitol.

Mr Sharpton said the “time has come for police to understand that they’re not above the law, they’re to enforce the law”.

He referred to the expired tags on Daunte Wright’s vehicle, that officers claimed had led them to stop him, as well as the air freshener hanging from his mirror they claimed was in breach of the law.

“We come today as the air fresheners of Minnesota, trying to get the stench of racial profiling and police brutality out of the air,” he said.

He added: “They said they stopped Daunte because his tags were expired. Well I came to tell Minneapolis that their tags have expired, the tags of white supremacy, injustice, inequality, and police brutality have expired.”

Recommended Stories

  • Rev. Sharpton at Daunte Wright funeral: 'We came to bury the prince of Brooklyn Center'

    Rev. Al Sharpton eulogized 20-year-old Daunte Wright killed by police at a traffic stop. Rev. Sharpton said "We must speak up when there is an injustice," and called Wright the "prince" of Brooklyn Center, Minn.

  • Daunte Wright's parents, siblings speak at his funeral: 'My son should be burying me'

    Daunte Wright was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, earlier this month.

  • 9 investors, execs and founders discuss Zagreb's startup potential

    Startups may not spring to mind when speaking about the beautiful country of Croatia. With only two venture capital firms operating in the capital of Zagreb, the startup scene is still young, but the country's relatively recent EU membership has given it access to a growing set of direct investment instruments. The current tax framework on capital gains tax (zero if you hold the shares for more than two years) and a new 'digital nomad' visa are helping to attract investors and talent to the city, which is also close to some of the best beaches in the world.

  • Colorado mass shooting suspect had 10 high-capacity magazines, prosecutors say

    Prosecutors on Thursday filed 43 additional charges against the suspect in last month's mass shooting in Colorado, including 10 counts of possession of a high-capacity ammunition magazine. Why it matters: The shooting at a Boulder grocery store in March left 10 dead, including one police officer. It is one of several high-profile mass shootings in 2021.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The new charges include additional attempted murder, assault and weapons charges, per the Colorado Sun. The suspect, 22-year-old Al Aliwi Alissa, was already charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. While possession of high-capacity magazines is illegal in Colorado, it's not yet clear if the suspect bought them illegally. They could have been legally bought in other states, or as AP notes, "people in Colorado can still buy the parts for the magazines at some gun stores and assemble them on their own, at which point it is illegal to possess them."Authorities have said Alissa legally purchased a Ruger AR-556 pistol used in the attack.Our thought bubble, via Axios' John Frank: Despite the new details, the most pressing question remains unanswered: Why? Boulder prosecutors said authorities still don’t know why the gunman targeted that store, located about 20 minutes from his home in Arvada.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A day after celebrating Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict, Minneapolis resumes mourning for Daunte Wright

    The Rev. Al Sharpton promised he and other national civil rights leaders would seek justice for Wright's family, including his 2-year-old son.

  • Site Centers Corp (SITC) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Site Centers Corp (NYSE: SITC)Q1 2021 Earnings CallApr 22, 2021, 8:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood morning, and welcome to the SITE Centers' First Quarter 2021 Operating Results Conference Call.

  • Megan Rapinoe and USWNT Members on Potentially Making History with Back-to-Back World Cup and Olympics Wins

    The U.S. Women's National Team will become the first team to win the World Cup and Olympics back-to-back if they can emerge victorious in Tokyo this summer

  • 7-Year-Old Gianna Floyd Saw Her Father's Killer Held Accountable on Tuesday

    People around the world watched live on Tuesday as the verdict was read in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd. But probably none were as invested in the moment as Gianna Floyd. The 7-year-old was at the courthouse as the news came down that Chauvin, who […]

  • Head of neo-Nazi group arrested for pointing gun at Black motorists after his poorly attended rally fizzles out

    Just 15 people showed up for National Socialist Movement’s rally in suburban Phoenix park

  • Pakistani College Student Speaks Out, Police Seek Suspect After Acid Attack in NY

    The Nassau County Police Department (NCPD) is looking for the suspect who threw acid on a Pakistani woman in New York in March. Nafiah Fatima Ikram, 21, felt something wasn’t right when she noticed a man standing at the corner of her Arlington Avenue residence in Elmont, New York the evening of March 17, she told ABC7’s CeFaan Kim. Surveillance video footage caught the moment the Hofstra University pre-med student was walking to her front door after work when an unidentified male suspect ran across her lawn to pour a dark-colored substance on her.

  • With Chauvin's conviction, attention now shifts to 3 other officers present during Floyd's arrest

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, but there is still another trial on the horizon — this time for the three other officers who were part of Floyd's arrest last May. As it stands now, the trial for former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, 27, Thomas Lane, 38, and Tou Thao, 35, is set to start on Aug. 23, with the men facing charges of aiding and abetting in the second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of Floyd. If convicted, they could face more than 16 years in prison. A hearing is scheduled for May 20 at the Minnesota Court of Appeals, with the state attorney general's office seeking to add a third-degree murder charge against Kueng, Lane, and Thao. On May 25, 2020, the officers responded to a call at Cup Foods in Minneapolis, after it was reported that Floyd allegedly tried to pass a fake $20 bill. Footage of Floyd's arrest shows Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, and prosecutors say Kueng, who graduated from the police academy in 2019, at one point was between Chauvin and Lane, kneeling on Floyd's back. When Floyd became unresponsive, Kueng checked for a pulse, and reported that he couldn't find one. Lane, who had been on the police force for just a few days, was the officer who told Floyd to get out of his car, and placed handcuffs on him. Prosecutors say Chauvin, Kueng, and Lane all used their weight to keep Floyd on the ground, after he resisted attempts to get into the back of a police car. Lane asked at one point if they should roll Floyd over, and Chauvin responded, "No, staying put where we got him." Thao, who rejoined the force in 2012 after being laid off, arrived at Cup Foods with Chauvin, after Floyd had already been handcuffed. Prosecutors say that while Thao did not have any physical contact with Floyd, he could see how Floyd was being restrained, and did not try to intervene. All of the officers were fired and arrested following Floyd's death. Kueng, Lane, and Thao are now out on $750,000 bail. In January, their trial was split from Chauvin's due to COVID-19 safety precautions. More stories from theweek.comJoe Manchin lives on a boat in Washington — and protesters are reportedly headed there7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyWhat if COVID-19 had been COVID-99?

  • Prince Andrew: ‘Outrageous’ that year has passed since royal vowed to cooperate with FBI, says lawyer

    It is ‘never too late to do the right thing’, lawyer says

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls AOC a ‘scared little girl’ as she badgers her to debate Green New Deal

    Controversial Republican says New York progressive ‘doesn’t know anything about the economy or economics’

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • Chauvin trial: Alternate juror discusses the trial moment that ‘really got me’

    Lisa Christensen says that she “’teared up’ watching the nine-and-a-half minute video of George Floyd losing his life

  • Efren Medina: 20-year-old Georgia firefighter dies during first shift

    ‘Efren was a wonderful brother, son, husband and friend to all,’ says friend on fundraiser page

  • Trump administration ‘delayed’ $20billion of aid to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017, new report claims

    New report by US Inspector General’s housing department claims Trump administration delayed $20billion of aid to Puetro Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017

  • Facing bankruptcy, NRA launches low-energy $2 million ad campaign against Biden

    After another spate of mass shootings in America, Democrats are attempting to tighten gun-control measures

  • Stacey Abrams goes viral for obliterating GOP lawmaker with explanation of Georgia voting law

    ‘Do. Not. Come. For. Stacey. Abrams.’

  • Taiwan authorities look into Apple supplier hack

    Unreleased Apple product blueprints claimed to be among hackers' haul.